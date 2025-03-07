CALM Appoints Dr. Victoria Gonzalez as Senior Manager of Prevention and Early Intervention

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA. March 2025 – CALM is proud to announce the appointment of Victoria Gonzalez, Ph.D. as Senior Manager of Prevention and Early Intervention. Dr. Gonzalez is a licensed psychologist with a deep commitment to supporting families and individuals in the early stages of parenting. Her wealth of experience in teaching, supervising, and providing individual, group, and family therapy makes her a key addition to CALM’s Clinical Leadership Team.

After earning her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Oregon, Dr. Gonzalez went on to complete her master’s and doctorate in Counseling, Clinical, and School Psychology at the University of California, Santa Barbara. She completed her postdoctoral clinical hours at CALM nearly a decade ago. Now, she returns to the organization to lead efforts that will strengthen prevention services across Santa Barbara County.

“We are thrilled to welcome Victoria back to CALM,” said Alana Walczak, CALM President & CEO. “Her return is a full-circle moment, and we’re excited to engage her expertise as we break cycles of trauma in our community. Victoria’s experience in clinical care, organizational leadership, and early intervention will be instrumental in helping us strengthen our impact.”

Dr. Gonzalez enjoys using her clinical skills to help individuals lead more authentic and meaningful lives. Her extensive experience spans both clinical practice and leadership roles, including her previous work as the clinical director and clinical training director at a local community organization. She has long been involved in local perinatal mental health collaboratives, maintained a part-time private practice focused on maternal mental health, and contributed to research for First 5, American Institutes for Research, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services, and The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Based in Santa Barbara and serving as part of CALM’s countywide Clinical Leadership Team, Dr. Gonzalez will be actively engaged across all CALM offices. Her leadership will help drive clinical excellence and foster partnerships within the community, ensuring that CALM continues to provide the highest level of care to those who need it most.

CALM is currently hiring for several positions across Santa Barbara County. Visit calm4kids.org/careers/ to learn more or apply.

For more information about CALM and its services, please visit www.calm4kids.org.

About CALM

CALM is a community-based mental health agency with a mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. CALM’s pioneering, evidence-based services represent a continuum of care that interrupts intergenerational cycles of trauma. Each year, 2,300 clients receive individual and group therapy through CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, and thousands more receive community-based education and mental health supports. With a 55-year history in Santa Barbara County, a staff that is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of families in the region, and meaningful partnerships with complementary organizations, CALM is a leader in developing a variety of culturally responsive, trauma-informed programs. To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.