City of Solvang to Host Community Discussion on Homelessness and Housing Insecurity – March 12

SOLVANG, CA – March 6, 2025 – The City of Solvang, in partnership with Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann’s office, Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT), and Santa Barbara County, invites media and community members to a vital discussion on homelessness and housing insecurity.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 12, at 5:30 PM in the Solvang City Council Chambers.

This forum will bring together local officials, service providers, and community stakeholders to explore effective solutions, available resources, and ways the community can support those facing housing challenges. Discussions will focus on the link between homelessness and housing insecurity and how collective efforts can drive meaningful change.

“Addressing homelessness requires collaboration among government agencies, service providers, and the community,” said Solvang City Manager Randy Murphy. “This forum will provide valuable insights into existing resources and how we can support our unhoused neighbors in achieving stability and independence.”

The event will include presentations from Santa Barbara County Housing and Community Development staff, a panel discussion with service providers including Good Samaritan Shelter and Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People, and a question-and-answer session with attendees. Representatives from participating organizations will also provide informational materials.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed on the City of Solvang’s YouTube channel atyoutube.com/@CityofSolvang1.

The forum welcomes all community members, especially families, loved ones of those affected, faith communities, and concerned citizens.