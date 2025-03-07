Find Your Lucky Charm at SBCAS Lucky Paws Adopt-a-thon

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) is pleased to announce the Lucky Paws Adopt-A-Thon, a special adoption event taking place on March 8th and 9th, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at all three SBCAS shelter locations.

This event aims to find loving homes for the shelter’s long-term residents by waiving adoption fees and providing complimentary adoption packages for new pet owners. Each adopted pet will go home altered, vaccinated, and microchipped, along with resources to support a smooth transition into their new home.

“We are committed to finding permanent, loving homes for the animals in our care, particularly those who have been waiting the longest,” said Juana Alejandre, SBCAS Operations Manager. “The Lucky Paws Adopt-A-Thon offers a wonderful opportunity for community members to provide a second chance to a deserving pet, while enjoying the benefits of a waived adoption fee and additional adoption support.”

Santa Maria Animal Center – 548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria

Lompoc Animal Center – 1501 W. Central Avenue, Lompoc

Santa Barbara Animal Center – 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara

Whether you’re looking for a couch companion or an adventure buddy, the Lucky Paws Adopt-A-Thon is the perfect opportunity to give a pet a home—and gain a lifelong friend. For more information, visit sbcanimalservices.org or call 833-422-8413

#LuckyPawsAdoptAThon #AdoptDontShop #SBCAS

About Santa Barbara County Animal Services:

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is the leading animal welfare organization in Santa Barbara County, caring for over 5,000 pets in their shelters annually, and thousands of families across the community. SBCAS is dedicated to promoting responsible pet ownership and providing comprehensive animal care services to enhance the lives of both pets and people in the community. Through various programs and initiatives, the organization strives to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of animals.