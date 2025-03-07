Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara Recognized with County Resolution for International Women’s Day 2025, Calls for Urgent Action Amidst Growing Threats to Gender Equity

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Ari Dato, Suzette Gonzalez, Liv Gonzalez, Supervisor Joan Hartmann, Cydney Justman (Executive Director at GIGSB) , Girls Inc. girls Mika, Aly,& Emme, Supervisor Laura Capps, Melissa Guillen (Board Chair at GIGSB), Natalia Alarcon (Director of Programs, and Mayor of Carpinteria), Bailey Estrada

In recognition of the urgent need to accelerate progress toward gender equity, Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara was honored to receive a Santa Barbara County Resolution proclaiming March 8th as International Women’s Day. Sponsored by Supervisors Laura Capps and Joan Hartmann, the Resolution underscores the critical importance of meeting this moment as women’s rights and gender equity face increasing threats across the nation.

At the current rate of progress, it will take until 2158—more than five generations from now—to achieve full gender parity, according to the World Economic Forum. This alarming statistic underscores the need for swift and decisive action. The 2025 International Women’s Day theme, “Collectively, we can Accelerate Action,” calls on individuals, organizations, and communities to push forward with urgency in breaking down systemic barriers and biases that continue to hold women and girls back.

Cydney Justman at podium with Girls Inc. girls Mika, Aly and Emme

International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month mark a time to honor the fearless, brave women who came before us – and the work, sacrifices, and advocacy they tirelessly made to pave the way for young women and girls today,” said Supervisor Capps. “It gives me so much hope for our future knowing that Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara is investing in young women today to be strong, smart, and bold.”

For more than a century, International Women’s Day has served as a rallying point for solidarity, advocacy, and progress. Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara continues to accelerate action through its mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. By providing mentorship, academic and personal development experiences in a pro-girl environment, Girls Inc. prepares girls and young women to navigate a world where gender-based discrimination persists, to step into leadership roles that drive meaningful change, and to thrive in every stage of life.

“International Women’s Day belongs to all of us who believe in a just and equitable world,” Melissa Guillen, Board Chair, added. “This is not a time for complacency—it is a time for bold action. We must come together, use our voices, and build a future where all girls and women have the opportunities and rights they deserve. Girls Inc. is proud to lead the charge in our community by equipping girls with the confidence, skills, and opportunities they need to create change—not just for themselves, but for future generations.”

The Resolution serves as a call to action for the entire Santa Barbara community to join the movement for gender equity. Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara invites the community to stand with us in advancing gender equity. You can make a difference by investing in girls—whether through volunteering, mentorship, advocacy, or financial support. Join us in ensuring that every girl has the opportunities, confidence, and resources she needs to break barriers, lead boldly and thrive in every stage of life.

About Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara inspires girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. With research-based programming that focuses on education, leadership development, and health, Girls Inc. equips girls with the tools and resources they need to thrive in every stage of life. Learn more at girlsincsb.org