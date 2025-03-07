Lompoc Public Library offers Teen Arts Mentorship

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, March 6 – In partnership with the Arts Fund of Santa Barbara, the Lompoc Public Library is offering a free five-week mentorship in the art of block printing, open to ages 13-18. The program will take place at the library from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesdays and Fridays. The program will run from April 28 through May 30.

This North County mentorship, taught by local artist Angelina LaPointe, will introduce students to the process of block printing: planning, hand carving, proofing, and editioning linoleum block prints. Participants will become familiar with the tools, terminology, and skills: planning multi-colored prints, working spontaneously with monotype printing methods, and exploring printing on a variety of surfaces.

Teenagers who are interested should apply on the Arts Fund website at https://artsfundsb.org/TAM/apply. Deadline to apply is Saturday, March 15.

Members of the community with questions should contact the Arts Fund directly by calling 805-900-7005 or emailing info@artsfundsb.org.

