Mission Refill Announces 8,000+ Plastic Bottles Saved From Landfills

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – March 7, 2025 – Mission Refill, a zero-waste refill store dedicated to reducing single-use plastics, is proud to announce that it has successfully diverted over 8,000 plastic bottles from landfills through its refill program and sustainable product offerings.“At Mission Refill, our goal is to make sustainable living simple and accessible for everyone,” said Valerie Voorhees, owner of Mission Refill. “By offering package-free products and an easy-to-use refill system, we empower our community to reduce plastic waste without compromising on quality or convenience.”

Mission Refill allows customers to bring any empty container and refill it with over 50 commonly used household products, including cleaning supplies and personal care items. Over their first year in business, Mission Refill grew from 40 to 60 refillable products. In addition to refills, Mission Refill offers a thoughtfully curated selection of plastic-free, recyclable, and compostable every-day products.Mission Refill utilizes the advanced FillJoy system, which employs smart RFID technology to accurately tare and weigh goods. According to FillJoy’s data dashboard, Mission Refill has successfully diverted 6,341 plastic bottles from the waste stream. When factoring in the impact of solid shampoo, conditioner, and dish soap bars—each replacing the need for two to three plastic bottles—the total number of bottles saved exceeds 8,000.“Reaching the milestone of saving over 8,000 plastic bottles from the waste stream is a testament to the impact our community can make,” said Voorhees. “We are incredibly proud of this achievement and grateful for the support of our customers who are choosing sustainable solutions every day.”

Mission Refill invites the community to continue making an impact by choosing refillable and sustainable alternatives. Every refill counts toward a cleaner planet.

For more information, visit www.missionrefill.com or follow Mission Refill on Instagram at @MissionRefill