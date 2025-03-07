New LUSD Curriculum Available for Review at Lompoc Public Library

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, March 6 – In partnership with the Lompoc Unified School District (LUSD), the Lompoc Public Library has agreed to display copies of the proposed elementary social studies curriculum for public review from March 4 – March 18 in the children’s department of the library. After this review period, adoption of the new curriculum will be on the agenda for the Board of Education Meeting on March 18, 2025, at 5:30 p.m.

Copies of the textbooks, consumables, and student and teacher materials for Savvas Social Studies Grades K-6 may be reviewed at the library, but these items must remain in the building.

Community members may also explore the student materials and digital resources online at SavvasRealize.com using these login credentials:

Username: lompocstudent

Password: savvas4you

The Lompoc Public Library System

The Lompoc Public Library System has been serving the Lompoc Valley for more than 100 years. The Lompoc Public Library System engages, empowers, and enriches our community.

The library is committed to bringing quality programming and educational opportunities to people of all ages. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit us online at cityoflompoc.com/library.