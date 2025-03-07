New Senior Lounge Opening at Goleta Community Center

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, March 7, 2025 – A new Senior Lounge will be opening soon (by April 1, 2025) at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). Now is a great time for interested residents 55 and above to enroll in the Senior Program and take advantage of its many offerings – you do not have to be a resident of Goleta to join and participate in the Senior Program. The refinished open-concept Senior Lounge room is being upgraded with new furnishings, a television, and more. The room will host scheduled activities such as Gentle Movement and Chair Yoga, along with open hours for reading, crafts, games, and socializing.

Recreation Supervisor Leonel Mendoza-Diaz who oversees the Senior Program said, “The lounge will provide a brand-new space for our senior community to come together in a safe, comfortable, and welcoming environment. We can’t wait to see you there.”

Among its many highlights, the Senior Program has over 100 participants who partake in classes and activities such as dance, music, and fitness. Program participants can also find information on counseling, transportation, and other community resources. Last but not least, there is also a nutrition program providing a free healthy lunch daily at the GCC (you do not need to be a member of the Senior Program to participate in the nutrition program).

Community members interested in joining the Senior Program must complete a one-time enrollment form located online or in person at the GCC front office and pay an annual membership fee of $25. The program is open Monday – Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. City staff are onsite during open hours to assist participants with registration, programming, and services.

Learn more about the Senior Program on the City’s website here. For more information, please contact Dori Crolius, Senior Program Technician at dcrolius@cityofgoleta.org.