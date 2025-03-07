Past Presidents of the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee Invite the Public to Their Annual Women’s History Month Celebration

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Past Presidents of the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee (SBWPC) invite the public to their annual Women’s History Month celebration. This year’s event, A Feminist 2025 Playbook, A Call to Action, highlights the ongoing fight for social, economic, and political progress and the urgent need to resist efforts that seek to roll back hard-won rights.

The event will be held on March 21, 2025, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Goleta Valley Community Center. The keynote address will be delivered by Professor Jane Ward, Chair of the UCSB Feminist Studies Department who will provide a feminist framework through which to address the growing concerns many women share about the current administration’s implementation of the ultra-conservative and regressive Project 2025—a policy blueprint that threatens women’s rights and broader social progress.

Following Professor Ward’s keynote, attendees will participate in lively small-group discussions of pressing issues such as immigration, reproductive justice, LGBTQ+ rights, education, and climate change, to mention a few. Facilitated by experts and advocates, these discussions will focus on strategic actions to counter harmful policies, with each group reporting their recommendations at the program’s close.

The SBWPC event can accommodate 120 attendees and aims to foster targeted individual and collective actions to protect and advance women’s rights. Join us for an engaging and action-oriented event. Lisa Guravitz, the Co President believes that “Together, we can build a stronger, more equitable future.” For more information or to register, go to www.sbwpc.org/events