Santa Barbara’s Dream Season Ends With 78-45 Loss to Sierra Canyon

The clock struck midnight for the Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball team and its magical run to the second round of the CIF Division 1 state playoffs came to an end.

The Dons fell behind early at top-seeded Sierra Canyon and never recovered in a 78-45 loss on Thursday night. Santa Barbara defeated Sierra Canyon 75-74 in December on a legendary buzzer beater by Luke Zuffelato that went viral and the Trailblazers did not forget.

“They came out fired up and ready to go,” said Santa Barbara High coach Greg Zuffelato. “I talked to the {Sierra Canyon) coaching staff and after they lost to us in the first game in December it woke up a sleeping giant.”

The Trailblazers have been playing like one of the best teams in the country in recent weeks and it showed early in the game as they jumped out to a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

All of Sierra Canyon’s points came in the paint outside of two free throws during the opening game run and the Trailblazer’s displayed a physicality on defense rarely seen at the high school level.

“I watched {Sierra Canyon} go down and beat Grayson, the top ranked team in Georgia, when Grayson was top ten in the nation with that type of effort and physicality,”Zuffelato said. “I’m proud that we never quit.They took us out of everything that we normally do, but we fought as best we could.”

Sierra Canyon sent two players at Santa Barbara standout Luke Zuffelato every time he touched the ball. The UC Santa Barbara commit was held to a season-low five points.

A bright spot for Santa Barbara was the play of senior Carter Battle, who flashed his athleticism and shotmaking ability throughout the contest. Battle scored a team-high 18 points. Fellow Santa Barbara senior Diesel Lowe chipped in seven points.

Carter Battle rises up for a three-pointer. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

“Tonight was fantastic. He matched their physicality and I’m proud of him,” said Greg Zuffelato of Battle. “All of that work paid off. He’s playing at the highest level.”

Both Battle and Lowe have yet to commit to college basketball programs for next season despite proving to be two of the best players on the Central Coast this season. This is likely due to the change in the college basketball landscape caused by the NCAA transfer portal.

“They are college basketball players. If it’s five years ago they would have scholarship offers,” said Zuffelato of Battle and Lowe. “The landscape is so different now.”

“They should and they can play on. It’s going to look different than the way it looked in the past. Most high school players have to consider junior college and prep school.”

Sierra Canyon built a 39-22 lead by pounding the ball inside to Maximo Adams, who scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half.

The Dons played well in the third quarter outscoring Sierra Canyon 18-16 in the period. Santa Barbara found a hot streak from three-point range led by DJ Wilson, who knocked down back-to-back three-pointers that gave the Dons a glimmer of hope.

DJ Wilson scored 11 points against Sierra Canyon. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Two Bryce Cofield free throws to close out the third quarter extended the Sierra Canyon lead to 55-40 going into the fourth quarter. Cofield, a Cal State Fullerton commit scored a game-high 19 points.

The Trailblazers outscored Santa Barbara 23-5 in the fourth quarter to run away with the victory.

Despite his son Luke moving on to the collegiate level Greg Zuffelato plans to remain as head coach of the Santa Barbara High basketball program.

“I love this team. I love this school. I love coaching here,” Greg Zuffelato said. “I’ll be here until they kick me out or I retire.”