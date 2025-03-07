Topanga Creek’s Rescued Southern California Steelhead Trout Find New Home in Arroyo Hondo Creek After Palisades Fire

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Gaviota, CA – [March 7,2025] – In a significant conservation effort, over 200 critically endangered Southern California steelhead trout, rescued from Topanga Creek following the devastating Palisades Fire in January 2025, have been successfully relocated to The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County’s Arroyo Hondo Preserve. This release made possible through a partnership between The Land Trust, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), and Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains (RCDSMM) marks an important step in the preservation of the region’s native fish populations and their habitats.

“We’ve been holding our breath for weeks to see if this delicate transfer would be successful. We are so pleased to be able to share that the fish appear to have survived and are engaged in normal activities,” said Meredith Hendricks, Executive Director of the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.

The Palisades Fire destroyed critical habitat in the Topanga Creek watershed that these endangered trout called home. In the aftermath of the fire, experts feared that the trout would be lost due to the threat of post-fire mudslides. Responding swiftly to this threat, staff from the RCDSMM and the CDFW coordinated efforts to rescue the trout before the first storm could hit. These fish were transported to Fillmore Hatchery for safe-keeping until the decision was made to release them in Arroyo Hondo Creek.

“CDFW is lucky to work with a great partner and land manager in the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County,” said Kyle Evans, Environmental Program Manager overseeing fisheries for CDFW in Southern California. “Our groups have worked together for years so when we needed a place to put the fish captured from Topanga, the Land Trust was our first call.”

As expected, in late January 2025, rainstorms led to mudslides that filled all the pools and channels of Topanga Creek with debris. In early February, scientists identified Arroyo Hondo Creek as a suitable new home for the rescued trout. This stream, located on the Conception Coast, closely mirrors the conditions of Topanga Creek, providing an ideal environment for the trout to survive and thrive. “We are grateful that we were able to rescue the trout prior to the rains, as any fish remaining in Topanga have been lost to the mudflows,” noted Rosi Dagit, Principal Conservation Biologist for RCDSMM. “We hope that transplanting this population will result in successful breeding increasing abundance and distribution in Arroyo Hondo so that in several years when the Topanga habitat recovers, there will be sufficient numbers of trout to take some back to Topanga.”

On February 10, 2025, the second phase of the rescue operation was carried out. A truck transported trout from the Fillmore Hatchery to Arroyo Hondo Creek. Once at the site, the trout were placed into 5-gallon buckets equipped with aerators and carefully carried to designated release areas within Arroyo Hondo Creek by a team of staff from CDFW, RCDSMM, NOAA, Watershed Stewards Program members, and the Land Trust. The release locations included both accessible areas along the trail and more remote sections that required hiking through the stream channel to reach.

“Having been on the board since 1993, I was around when the Land Trust purchased the Arroyo Hondo property in 2001 and subsequently turned it into a preserve for our community to enjoy,” says Ken Marshall, Land Trust for Santa Barbara County Board Member. “It was heartwarming to have been a part of the team that physically transported the trout to Arroyo Hondo Creek. I will never forget that day!”

Arroyo Hondo Creek’s suitability was due in part to The Land Trust’s ongoing conservation efforts, including the completion of a fish passage project funded by the California Natural Resource Agencies in 2008, which improved fish movement between the creek and the ocean. Additionally, CDFW’s long history of fish monitoring in the area and the creek’s recovery from the 2021 Alisal Fire made it a prime location for the relocation.

Scientists have confirmed that the rescued steelhead are still thriving in Arroyo Hondo Creek, and ongoing research will monitor their progress.

“This is a full circle moment that emphasizes the interconnectedness of our communities and natural world,” notes Leslie Chan, Land Programs Director for the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County. “I started my career in conservation 20 years ago working in the Santa Monica Mountains. I’m thrilled that our team has been able to welcome the fish to their new home! We look forward to sharing the story with our visitors of how decades of effort and cooperation made this rescue possible.”

Arroyo Hondo Preserve is open during limited hours to protect the trout and all the other native animals and plants that inhabit this special canyon. Visitors can be part of protecting this habitat by staying on the trails and following other preserve guidelines. Make a reservation to come and enjoy our beautiful preserve. You might even spot one of the elusive trout in their new home, but sightings are rare. Please note these are critically endangered fish and that it is unlawful to capture, harm, or kill them.

Steelhead Release at Arroyo Hondo Preserve | February 2025: https://youtu.be/qBPLRdZGFMY

About The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving natural resources, agricultural land, and open spaces throughout Santa Barbara County. Since its founding in 1985, the organization has protected 57,306 acres of land, ensuring the preservation of the county’s diverse landscapes for future generations. For more information about The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and its conservation efforts, visit www.sblandtrust.org, and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.