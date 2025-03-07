U.S. 101 San Jose Creek Bridge Project Continues/Next Phase of Work Includes Installation of Approach Slabs/Barrier Rails

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — A project to replace the southbound US 101 San Jose Creek Bridge continues with the next phase of construction focusing on the approach slabs to the bridge and the installation of barrier rails preceding a planned traffic switch on Thursday, March 13, weather permitting.

Travelers headed north/south will continue to use the northbound lanes of US 101 across the re-built US 101 San Jose Creek Bridge completed last year. Two lanes remain open in each direction during all phases of the project.

The contractor for this $20 million dollar project is MCM Construction Inc of North Highlands, CA. This project is expected to be complete in the June of 2026.

Construction continues to replace the San Jose Creek Bridge on State Route 217. This phase of work includes paving the approach to the bridges, installing barrier rail, guard rail and median planting. A renovated bike path has been completed which is wider and includes new railing and lighting adjacent to the bridge.

The eastbound SR 217 on-ramp at Sandspit Road remains closed for the duration of the project. Travelers exiting the Santa Barbara Airport can access Fairview Avenue and Hollister Avenue to reach US 101. Electronic message boards are activated have been activated to assist airport visitors.

The contractor for this $26 million project is MCM. Construction, Inc. of North Highlands, CA. This project is expected to be complete in Summer 2025.

Road information and updates can also be found on our Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: Caltrans_D5.

All highway workers deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in all work zones.