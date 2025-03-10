Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and Athena Cosmetics Partner to Provide Scalp Cooling Treatments for Cancer Patients

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – For many cancer patients, losing their hair during chemotherapy can feel like losing a part of their identity. With ongoing support from Athena Cosmetics, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara is helping patients preserve their hair during treatment.

Through a renewed $100,000 grant from Athena Cosmetics, eligible patients will receive free access to Paxman Scalp Cooling treatments over the next two years. The program aims to serve 30–35 patients annually, offering relief during a challenging time.

A Shared Commitment to Cancer Care

Athena Cosmetics began with a mission to empower cancer patients. Its founders, Dr. Michael Brinkenhoff and his late wife Gayle created products to help women feel confident and beautiful after Gayle’s breast cancer diagnosis in 2006. Since then, the company has remained dedicated to supporting cancer patients and improving their care.

Since 2018, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara has proudly collaborated with Athena Cosmetics and the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center to support this program. They are pleased to initiate a pilot program with UCLA Health in 2025. Together, they are making scalp cooling accessible in Santa Barbara County, providing hope and normalcy for cancer patients during their treatment.

How Scalp Cooling Works

The Paxman Scalp Cooling system helps reduce hair loss caused by chemotherapy. During treatment, patients wear a lightweight silicone cap, which fills with a cooling liquid. By cooling the scalp, the Paxman system restricts blood flow to hair follicles, minimizing damage caused by chemotherapy drugs and helping patients retain their hair.

Treatment

Staff guide patients through every step of the scalp cooling process. Physicians introduce eligible patients to the program during treatment planning consultations, and a care team then handles enrollment, cap sizing, and coordination during chemotherapy.

Athena Cosmetics’ grant removes the financial burden of scalp cooling, which typically costs $1,400 to $2,400, making the treatment accessible to patients who might not otherwise afford it.

Why This Matters: A Patient’s Perspective

For many patients, keeping their hair is about more than appearances—it helps them feel like themselves.

Marlea, a patient who received free scalp cooling treatments through the program, shared:

“I don’t know if I could have afforded the cold cap. I have friends who had to pay for the cap elsewhere where the techniques were not nearly as efficient as those at Ridley-Tree. At Ridley-Tree everything is set for your specific treatment, making it seamless.”

By preserving their hair, patients can navigate their daily lives with confidence and without drawing attention to their treatment.

Learn more about the Paxman Scalp Cooling System, here: https://paxmanscalpcooling.com/

