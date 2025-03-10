Direct Relief Names Outgoing Salesforce President & CFO Amy Weaver as Next Chief Executive Officer

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Direct Relief, one of the world’s leading humanitarian aid organizations, announced today that Amy Weaver will become its new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 5, 2025. Weaver is the President and Chief Financial Officer at Salesforce and previously served as Chief Legal Officer for the Fortune 500 company.

In a letter to Direct Relief employees, Mark Linehan, Chair of the Board of Directors, wrote, “Amy is a truly accomplished professional and an outstanding human being. In selecting Amy, we sought a leader with the caliber, passion, and experience to guide Direct Relief through the accelerating scale and complexity of the humanitarian challenges that lie ahead. She is widely known for being a deeply strategic and deliberate thinker–a force for change who always puts people first.”

Weaver brings a unique professional background spanning business, law, finance, and operations. In her nearly 12 years at Salesforce, Weaver led the global finance organization as Chief Financial Officer, the global legal and corporate affairs organization as Chief Legal Officer, and oversaw many different functions across the business including Global Communications, Real Estate and Workplace Services, Corporate Development, Accessibility, Government Affairs, Audit, and Ethics & Compliance. Prior to Salesforce, Weaver was an EVP and General Counsel at Univar and SVP and Deputy General Counsel at Expedia Group.

An attorney by trade, Weaver has worked around the globe — in private practice in both the United States and Hong Kong, and as a legislative aide to a member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council. She began her legal career as a clerk on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Weaver follows Thomas Tighe who led the organization with distinction for 24 years, expanding Direct Relief’s reach to become the fifth-largest charity in the United States and among the largest providers of charitable medications within the U.S. and globally. Dr. Byron Scott will continue to serve as the interim Chief Executive Officer until May 4, after which he will continue to serve as the interim Chief Operating Officer until the COO position has been filled and onboarded to ensure a seamless and smooth transition.

“Over the past 75 years, Direct Relief has established a powerful legacy of delivering meaningful impact to those in need,” said Weaver. “I’m honored and excited to build on that foundation and help shape the future of humanitarian response. As global challenges grow more urgent and complex, Direct Relief has a responsibility not just to meet the demand for medical aid, but to lead the way in reimagining how we respond to a rapidly changing world. I’m inspired by the dedication and expertise of this incredible team, and I look forward to working together to drive innovation and make an even greater difference.”

Weaver is a longtime advocate for affordable housing and disaster response. She served on the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity International, provided on-the-ground volunteer support to Habitat in Kenya, Poland, and Puerto Rico and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.