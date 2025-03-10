Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on March 15

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 10, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara’s Clean Community Division, in partnership with MarBorg Industries, is pleased to announce a FREE Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Event on Saturday, March 15. Residents of the City of Santa Barbara are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous materials.

“Our two previous household hazardous waste collection events garnered 729 participants who disposed of an impressive 56,495 pounds of household hazardous waste,” said Julie Lawrence, Clean Community Manager. “By participating in our free collection event, community members play a vital role in protecting our environment by preventing hazardous materials from ending up in our landfill or otherwise illegally disposed of, posing risks to our environment and public health.”

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

Saturday, March 15, 2025

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College’s Lot 2-C (136 Loma Alta Dr.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Materials accepted:

Antifreeze

Batteries

Used motor oil/filters

Paint (latex, oil-based, stains, etc.)

Fluorescent lightbulbs

Cleaning supplies

Garden chemicals

For additional details about the Household Hazardous Waste event, and to learn more about what items will be accepted, please contact MarBorg at (805) 963-1852.

For additional information about proper disposal of household hazardous waste and year-round drop-off locations, please visit MarBorg.com.

For more information about the Clean Community Division’s programs and services, including year-round waste disposal options, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CleanCommunity.

Please note that this event is exclusively for City of Santa Barbara residents, and no business waste will be accepted.