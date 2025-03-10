On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, President Donald Trump addressed a Joint Session of Congress. He delivered a bold, common-sense, forward looking speech. He revealed and highlighted historic accomplishments already achieved in his second term and set in motion the course for four years of prosperity and strength.

During his speech, President Trump highlighted several people. He showed empathy for victims of migrant crimes, especially widows and daughters. He also invited a woman who suffered traumatic brain injury after being hit by a volleyball by a biological man playing with women on the opposing team. But the sweetest moment of the night was when Trump authorized the Secret Service to bestow the title of “agent” on a young boy who was given five years to live after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

How did the Democrats act before, during, and after the historic speech? They entered the room with frowns, pursed lips, and glares. And held signs expressing their views, which were often at odds with what Americans wanted. Furthermore, during the speech they declined to applaud when Trump announced the capture of the terrorist who mastermind the Abbey Gate attack when 13 Americans were killed. They also failed to applaud a young boy fighting brain cancer and a call for lower taxes.

Going forward, we now know who the Democrats really are. They have no new ideas, no common sense, no heart, and do not care what Americans think or want.

Thank God, Donald Trump is our president.