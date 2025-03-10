Senator Limón and Assemblymember Hart to Host Informational Meeting Regarding the Sable Offshore Proposed Pipeline  

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA) – Senator Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) and Assemblymember Gregg Hart (D-Santa Barbara) will host California Natural Resources Agency Secretary, Wade Crowfoot, and key stakeholders for an informational meeting about Sable Offshore’s proposal to repair and restart oil pipelines along the Central Coast. At this meeting, key state agencies will outline their roles and responsibilities in the review process.

DATE: Thursday, March 13, 2025

TIME: 4 PM – 6:30 PM

WHO: Senator Monique Limón

Assemblymember Gregg Hart

Secretary Wade Crowfoot, CNRA

Office of the State Fire Marshal

WHERE: La Cumbre Junior High Auditorium

2255 Modoc Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

RSVP: Christina.Montoya@sen.ca.gov

Monique Limón represents the 21st Senate District, which includes Santa Barbara, Ventura, Goleta, Buellton, Carpinteria, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Solvang, Camarillo, Fillmore, Ojai, Oxnard, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Blacklake, Callender, Grover Beach, Los Berros, Nipomo, Oceano, Woodlands. She currently serves as the Chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus, Chair of the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee, Vice Chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and Vice Chair of the Central Coast Caucus.

Gregg Hart represents California’s 37th Assembly District, which includes Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Buellton, Solvang, Lompoc, Guadalupe, Santa Maria, Orcutt, and Nipomo. He currently serves as the Chair of Budget Subcommittee No. 7 on Accountability and Oversight.