Ventura Police Department Makes Arrest for Possession of Dangerous Fireworks

Incident: Arrest – Possession of Dangerous Fireworks

Location: Beach Near Surfer’s Point

Date/Time Occurred: 03/08/25 @ 10:48 pm

Victim: N/A

Suspects: Dario Pantoja, 44 yrs. Santa Maria resident

Report #: 25-15135

Narrative:

On 03/08/25 at about 10:48 pm, the Ventura Police Department Communications Center began receiving multiple calls regarding large professional grade fireworks being detonated on the beach near Surfer’s Point in Ventura.

VPD Patrol Officers responded to the beach and found a large group of individuals on the beach watching the fireworks. Officers contacted one subject, Dario Pantoja, who was in possession of dangerous fireworks. There were several dangerous fireworks on the beach and there were some small fires on the beach as a result of remnants from the firworks falling on the sand.

Officers placed Pantoja under arrest for possession of dangerous explosives (18715 Penal Code) and transported him to the Ventura County Jail. Another subject present at the beach was found to have a misdemeanor warrant out of Imperial County. He was also transported to the Ventura County Jail for the warrant.

The Ventura Police Department would like to remind everyone that all fireworks are illegal within the City of Ventura. The particular fireworks found in this case were launchable, mortar style fireworks that detonate in the air, and they are considered dangerous explosives.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-650-8010.

