On February 28, Donald Trump handed over our country to Vladimir Putin. He gleefully bragged about being longtime friends, comrades with Putin. There is no indication that he will ever pull away from this connection. Thus, our country becomes the target of a vile, murderous dictator as vicious as Stalin or Hitler.

Trump will do absolutely nothing to stop Putin, no matter what he does, says, or threatens, overtly or covertly.

Trump declares his subservience to Putin and thus abandons his commitment to serve and protect the United States.

We are looking at a president who is committing treason.