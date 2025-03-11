An Emergency Preparedness Guide for Pet Families: C.A.R.E.4Paws and Santa Barbara County Animal Services

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif., March 11th, 2025 – Pet families in marginalized communities in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties face significant challenges. For many, providing veterinary care, shelter and food for beloved companion animals has become more challenging than ever.

The recent LA fires are a reminder that families also face the potential of emergency evacuations due to wildfires, and some face the devastation of sudden separation from their pets through displacement, including deportation. Leaving pets out of evacuation plans and other unforeseen circumstances can expose them to the risk of injury, loss or worse. Central Coast nonprofit C.A.R.E.4Paws and Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) are proponents of keeping pets healthy, safe and with their families for life.

“Pets offer essential comfort and companionship, especially during hard times, but managing their care during evacuations or threats of sudden displacement can be incredibly difficult,” says C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Cofounder and Executive Director Isabelle Gullö. “Fortunately, there are many ways to prepare for whatever challenges a pet family may encounter.”

Having a plan in place when disaster strikes, whether a wildfire, flood or unexpected evacuation, ensures that no family member—two- or four-legged—is left behind, says Sarah Aguilar, Director of Santa Barbara County Animal Services, which takes in evacuated pets at its three shelter locations during disasters and sometimes houses animals at larger facilities, such as Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara. “Emergency situations unfold quickly, and pet owners may have only minutes to leave their homes. Families can act swiftly and avoid unnecessary heartbreak by creating an evacuation plan that includes pets, complete with supplies, transportation and a safe destination.”

Aguilar emphasizes the importance of proactive planning for families at risk of sudden displacement. “Emergencies can arise in various forms, not just from natural disasters. It’s essential for families to have a strategy in place for their pets to ensure their safety and care under any circumstances. Identifying reliable caregivers and being aware of community resources in advance can significantly impact outcomes.”

How to be prepared for an evacuation

Make a plan for your pet now that includes shelter options and quick and easy access to all its needs when packing quickly. Establish a plan with a trusted neighbor to evacuate your pet and essential supplies if an emergency occurs while you are away. Be sure to agree on a designated meeting spot in advance.

Ensure your pet(s) is microchipped and wear collars and tags with up-to-date contact information.

Have a photo of your pet(s) on your phone and printed.

Prepare a go-bag with essentials. Include at least 3-7 days of pet food and water, collars, leashes, a crate, if needed, and medications and medical records in a waterproof bag.

Have a plan ahead of time for your pet. Many human shelters and hotels do not allow pets, so coordinate with a friend or relative who lives outside your immediate area and can take your pet if needed.

Ensure your pet’s vaccinations are current, and keep a picture of proof on your phone. Some animal shelters may request that information.

Keep a list of emergency contacts, including local animal shelters and rescues. Contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services for shelter information at 833-422-8413.

Licensing your dog is crucial for ensuring they can be quickly identified and located within the shelter system:

Santa Barbara County: countyofsb.org/1397/Animal-Licensing

City of Santa Barbara: petdata.com/for-pet-owners/sba

San Luis Obispo County: slocounty.ca.gov/departments/health-agency/animal-services/services-offered/dog-licensing

For evacuation information for horses and barn animals, contact SBCAS and Santa Barbara Humane at 805-964-4777.

Stay informed by signing up for local emergency alerts, which provide up-to-date evacuation guidance. You can sign up for SBCAS alerts at readysbc.org.

If you need help with low-cost vaccines, microchipping and other basic care to prepare for unforeseen circumstances, visit one of C.A.R.E.4Paws’ mobile Pet Wellness Clinics in your area. For the clinic schedule and details, visit care4paws.org/clinicservices.

Be prepared for possible displacement

Pets left behind may suddenly find themselves abandoned in homes without access to food, water or essential care.

Share an emergency care plan with trusted friends, relatives or neighbors that includes the name and number of someone who has committed to providing temporary care for the pet.

Research shelters or animal rescue organizations that can assist with shelter, food and care. Many shelters have partnered with immigrant rights groups to provide coordinated assistance.

Immigrants can take steps in advance to safeguard their ownership rights over their pets in case of deportation through legal documents like proof of ownership. This proactive measure can provide a sense of security. Keep important documents such as adoption papers, veterinary records and receipts that verify their ownership of the pet.

Since 2009, C.A.R.E.4Paws has supported pet families on the Central Coast, helping more than 25,000 pets annually with resources that keep them healthy and with their people for life. The nonprofit relies on partnerships and the community’s support to do its work. To get involved, please visit care4paws.org/how-to-help.

To support Santa Barbara County Animal Services, including through its shelter-pet wish lists, by becoming a foster family or by adopting a pet, visit countyofsb.org/415/Animal-Services. If you have lost or found a pet, go to countyofsb.org/1420/Lost-Found.

About C.A.R.E.4Paws

C.A.R.E.4Paws—short for Community Awareness, Resources & Education—works to reduce pet overpopulation and improve pet family welfare. Its critical services include free and low-cost spays/neuters, veterinary care and vaccine events in C.A.R.E.4Paws’ mobile veterinary clinics; distribution of pet food and supplies; support for pet families exposed to domestic violence through Safe Haven; and Paws Up For Pets humane education. C.A.R.E.4Paws has worked in Santa Barbara County since 2009, and in 2022, the nonprofit expanded its mobile clinic services to San Luis Obispo County. To learn more or to make a contribution, visit care4paws.org. Follow us on Facebook at @care4paws, YouTube @care4paws, Instagram @care4pawsSB, and LinkedIn @care4paws-inc.