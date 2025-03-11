Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 11, 2025

On February 11, 2025, at 1:06 p.m., Santa Barbara Police Dispatch received a report of a robbery that had just occurred at a bank on the 900 block of Carpinteria St. A female suspect entered the bank and informed the teller that she was armed with a gun (though no weapon was seen). The suspect fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money southbound on Milpas St.

The suspect was described as a white female adult in her mid-to-late 20s with long, light brown hair. The bank provided surveillance images of the suspect, which were released to the public by the Santa Barbara Police Department. During the subsequent investigation, Santa Barbara Police Department Detectives identified the suspect as thirty-two-year-old Jaclynn Marie Blackwell, a resident of Carpinteria.

On March 11, 2025, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office arrested Blackwell in Carpinteria on an outstanding Santa Barbara Police Department warrant for the bank robbery. Blackwell was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with a bail set at $500,000.