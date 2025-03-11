Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Self-Serve Sandbag Stations are OPEN Today (Tuesday), March 11, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara has four locations that serve the community during severe storm events.

Sandbag Stations:

Tuesday, March 11, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

City Annex Yard

401 East Yanonali Street

City Fire Station 7

2411 Stanwood Drive

Santa Barbara City College Lot 3

801 Shoreline Drive

The Armory

700 E. Canon Perdido Street

Sandbags are available to residents free of charge. Residents are reminded that the City Sandbag Distribution Policy is designed to assist in the protection of private property only during storm emergency conditions. Please note the following:

Bring your own gloves and shovels and be prepared to fill the bags you need.

Fill your sandbags halfway so they are not too heavy to lift and can be stacked properly.

You may take 20 sandbags per trip.

To learn how to fill and stack sandbags, watch the video.

For more sandbag information, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Sandbags.

Please contact the Public Works Streets Division for clogged/blocked storm drains or streets related emergencies at (805) 564-5454.