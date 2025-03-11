Dignity Health Central Coast Provides $468,000 in Grant Funding to Community Non-Profit Organizations

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

San Luis Obispo, CA – March 11, 2025 – Dignity Health Central Coast is proud to announce it has awarded $468,000 in funding to six unique community non-profit partnerships in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Representatives from each organization were invited to a breakfast award ceremony on March 11, 2025 to acknowledge their service in providing critical health and human services to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County residents.

Grants are awarded through a Community Health Improvement Grants Program created by the Dignity Health parent company CommonSpirit Health. The intent of the annual Community Health Improvement Grants program is to help non-profit organizations with an interest in building healthier communities by improving health and living conditions. Criteria for this funding cycle were based on the following priority areas identified in the hospitals 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment: Educational Attainment, Access to Primary Care including Behavioral Health and Dental Health and Health Promotion and Prevention.

This year, the Dignity Health Community Grants were awarded to the following local six Accountable Care Communities:

Five Cities Meals on Wheels

This project will address food insecurity among homebound seniors. Five Cities Meals on Wheels has been serving the county since 1975. They have maintained daily meal preparation and delivery service since 1975. Their focus are residents in the Five Cities area that are homebound and unable to grocery shop or prepare meals leading to food insecurity and malnutrition.

Fiscal Agent: Five Cities Meals on Wheels

Recuperative Care Housing Navigation

The Good Samaritan Recuperative Care Program (RCP) Navigation Project will address the critical need for targeted housing navigation support for individuals experiencing homelessness who are enrolled in the Hope Village Recuperative Care project.

Fiscal Agent: Good Samaritan Shelter

Hearts Aligned Inc.

Hearts Aligned will provide comprehensive services to 50 low-income families that have a child classified as critically ill by the referring medical professional. They will provide direct financial assistance up to $2,500 which may include rent, utilities, auto expenses, gas and grocery cards, insurance, lodging and other essentials to help families at their most vulnerable time.

Fiscal Agent:Hearts Aligned Inc.

POR VIDA!

POR VIDA! is a culturally responsive program designed to offer holistic support to students, emphasizing their well-being, academic achievements, and overall development. By leveraging evidence-based strategies, the program fosters social-emotional stability among participating students. Additionally, it provides targeted educational interventions to prevent student dropouts and actively supports students in their journey toward college and career readiness.

Fiscal Agent: One Community Action

School Garden Nutrition Program

The project will address the need for nutrition intervention and hands-on science education in public schools in San Luis Obispo and North Santa Barbara Counties, by providing 30 participating schools with a garden educator who will create and maintain school gardens, teach weekly, standards-aligned nutrition lessons to students, and get students outdoors, active, and involved in growing and eating fruits and vegetables.

Fiscal Agent:One Cool Earth

The Cecilia Oral Project

The project will provide funding for critical dental treatment (comprehensive evaluation, radiographic images, scanning, extractions, dentures, implants etc.) that is urgently needed and required in order to initiate cancer treatment..

Fiscal Agent: The Cecilia Fund

About Dignity Health Central Coast

Seven award-winning hospitals comprise Dignity Health Central Coast: Arroyo Grande Community Hospital in Arroyo Grande, Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard and St. John’s Hospital Camarillo, all recognized for their quality of care, safety, and service.

Additionally, Dignity Health Central Coast has a network of nearly 50 physician offices known as Pacific Central Coast Health Centers that include primary care, cancer care and various specialty offices. Dignity Health Central Coast also includes premier ambulatory surgery centers, technologically advanced imaging centers, outpatient services, and comprehensive home health services.

Learn more at dignityhealth.org/centralcoast.

About CommonSpirit Health

Inspired by faith. Driven by innovation. Powered by humankindness. CommonSpirit Health is building a healthier future for all through its integrated health services. As one of the nation’s largest nonprofit Catholic healthcare organizations, CommonSpirit Health delivers more than 20 million patient encounters annually through more than 2,300 clinics, care sites and 137 hospital-based locations, in addition to its home-based services and virtual care offerings. CommonSpirit has more than 155,000 employees, 45,000 nurses and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice providers across 24 states and contributes more than $4 billion annually in charity care, community benefits and unreimbursed government programs. Together with our patients, physicians, partners, and communities, we are creating a more just, equitable, and innovative healthcare delivery system. Learn more at commonspirit.org.