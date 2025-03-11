Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City has activated FREE Emergency Storm Parking from Tuesday, March 11 to Friday, March 14 for residents in flood-prone areas at City Lot 2. This parking will be available on the rooftop of City Lot 2 located at Canon Perdido Street and Chapala Street from Tuesday, March 11 until Friday, March 14 at 8:00 p.m.

Residents must register for storm parking through this portal during the specified storm registry period. Unregistered vehicles will be charged at the standard hourly parking rate. Registered license plate must match the vehicle to receive validation.

Activation Registration Window:Opens: March 11, noonCloses: March 14, 8:00 p.m.

Complimentary Parking Window:

Opens: March 11, 5:00 p.m.Closes: March 14, 8:00 p.m.

Parking Location: City Lot 2 – Roof (914 Chapala Street)

REGISTER

Regulations for Emergency Storm Parking:

Members of the public must park the car and leave the parking garage – no camping allowed.To receive storm parking validation, register online at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/StormParking throughout the Emergency Storm Parking activation period.Parking fees will be waived for registered vehicles when exiting the lot during the activation period.

Vehicles that remain parked beyond the activation period will be charged standard hourly parking fees.

Storm Resources:

County Mid March 2025 Storm Page

Storm readiness tips: http://www.readysbc.org/StormReadiness

For status of highways: https://roads.dot.ca.gov/roadscell.php

For status of County roadways: https://www.countyofsb.org/2116/Road-Closures

For City Sandbag Station Information: https://santabarbaraca.gov/sandbags

For County sandbag filling locations: https://www.countyofsb.org/2219/Sandbags