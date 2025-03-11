Introducing Santa Barbara’s First Independent Dental Hygiene Practice: A Spa-like Experience for Cleanings, Whitenings, Imaging and more!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – 3/10/2015 January of this year marked an exciting milestone in dental care for Santa Barbara as the city welcomed its very first independent dental hygiene practice, Peak Hygiene. Specializing in high-quality, professional cleanings and whitening treatments, this groundbreaking practice is set to redefine oral health services in the area with a luxurious, spa-like atmosphere and a focus on patient care.

Located in the heart of Santa Barbara, Peak Hygiene offers a fresh approach to dental hygiene, providing services that go beyond traditional cleanings. The practice combines cutting-edge dental technology with a tranquil, relaxing environment that ensures every visit feels like a personal retreat. The practice’s innovative concept offers a menu of services designed to help clients achieve not only a cleaner smile but a healthier, brighter one too.

Peak Hygiene was founded by Meghan Webley, a seasoned dental hygienist with over 20 years of experience in both private and clinical practices. “I wanted to create a space where people could experience dental hygiene in a completely new way—where they can receive expert care without the stress or discomfort that often comes with traditional visits to the dentist,” said Webley. “Our mission is to make every appointment feel more like a wellness treatment rather than a clinical necessity.”

Signature Services Include:

Professional Teeth Cleanings : State-of-the-art equipment that offers warm water and fine therapeutic powder to eliminate harmful bacteria and other techniques including laser therapy, all for optimal oral health and patient comfort.

: State-of-the-art equipment that offers warm water and fine therapeutic powder to eliminate harmful bacteria and other techniques including laser therapy, all for optimal oral health and patient comfort. Whitening Treatments : Safe and effective options to brighten your smile, tailored to your individual needs.

: Safe and effective options to brighten your smile, tailored to your individual needs. Customizable Care Plans : Focused on maintaining long-term oral health and aesthetic appeal.

: Focused on maintaining long-term oral health and aesthetic appeal. Relaxing Atmosphere: A serene, spa-inspired environment to make every visit feel like a retreat.

The spa-like setting is designed to create an experience of relaxation and self-care, from aromatherapy to soothing music, ensuring that clients leave not only with a refreshed smile but also feeling rejuvenated.

Peak Hygiene is open to individuals of all ages and is committed to providing a comfortable, welcoming space for everyone. Whether it’s a routine cleaning, advanced whitening treatment, or personalized care plan, the practice focuses on client education and preventative health, empowering patients to maintain optimal oral hygiene for a lifetime.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.peakhygiene.com or call 805-881-1988.

About Peak Hygiene

Peak Hygiene is the first independent dental hygiene practice of its kind in Santa Barbara, and among the small handful in all of California. Meghan is able to practice independently through her specialized dental hygiene license called an RDHAP- a Registered Dental Hygienist in Alternative Practice. With a focus on providing high-end, personalized care in a relaxing, spa-like environment, it offers professional cleanings, whitening services, and customized hygiene plans to promote long-term oral health. Meghan is a passionate and experienced dental hygienist dedicated to making oral care a luxurious and enjoyable experience.