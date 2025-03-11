Let’s get this Party Jumping; The Biggest Bouncy Castle in the World is Bounding into Santa Barbara from April 4th through the 6th

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Big Bounce America 2025 tour is bringing the bounciest, most action-packed experience of the year to Santa Barbara, CA from Friday, April 4th, through Sunday, April 6th, at Elings Park. Featuring The World’s Largest Bounce House, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes seven massive inflatable attractions: a newly expanded 24,000 sq. ft. World’s Largest Bounce House; the incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course The Giant; the customized sports arena Sport Slam; the unique, three-piece, space-themed wonderland airSPACE; and the newly added deep sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast. The Big Bounce America continues to turn up the wow-factor and push the limits of family-friendly entertainment to new heights!

WHERE AND WHEN:

Elings Park

1298 Las Positas Rd,

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Friday, April 4th; Saturday, April 5th; Sunday, April 6th, 2025 – Tickets

PRESS MATERIALS:

Press release attached with further details and event information. Additional press materials, including photos, aerial footage, and engaging video packaged for TV, web, and social, can be found at the following link: https://thebigbounceamerica.com/press-access/

WHO :

One-on-one interviews are available with the event producers via phone or Zoom. To coordinate, reply to this email or call 781-832-3744.

