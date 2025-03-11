Our city needs to address the lack of public restrooms downtown. Most developed countries provide public restrooms as a basic necessity, yet in a town as affluent as ours, we have none. More and more businesses are displaying “No Public Restroom” signs, which is understandable, small businesses should not be expected to serve as the city’s public restroom solution. It is the city’s responsibility to provide accessible facilities for residents and visitors alike. Toileting is a fundamental human need, and as a civilized society, we should recognize and accommodate that.

This isn’t just about installing restrooms; it’s about maintaining them properly. The city should budget for twice-daily cleaning, once in the morning and once in the evening, as well as the replacement of necessary supplies. These maintenance efforts should also include twice-daily needle pickup. Given the realities of opioid addiction and diabetes, providing designated needle disposal units in public restrooms is essential for public health and safety. Without them, discarded needles pose a serious risk, especially to children. I personally have experienced my son finding needles, and it’s extremely stressful as a mother that this is not being addressed as the public health issue it is.

Where can we reallocate funds or generate new funding to make this happen? Public restroom access is not a luxury; it is a necessity for a functional and inclusive city.