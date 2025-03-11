4187 Cresta Avenue has sold for $18,405,000, representing the highest sale in Hope Ranch in the last 2.5 years, and the 6th highest ever.

The estate was sold by Dusty Baker Group of Sotheby’s International Realty and the buyer was represented by Marsha Kotlyar Estate Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

The stunning Hope Ranch estate has more than 10,300 square feet of living space. Renovated in 2015, the 2.5-acre property includes a 8,100+ sq. ft. main residence, a guesthouse, a pool & pool house, a tennis court, an exercise center, gated security, and privacy all tucked away on one of the most desirable streets in Hope Ranch.

Some of the most well-respected local names in home building and design — Don Nulty, Becker Studios, Allen Construction, and Ingrao Inc. — directed various renovations and upgrades reflecting sophistication, quality, and design.

The 4 bed/6 bath main residence features a stunning two-story entry hall, an ocean-view living room with a fireplace and open beam vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, two kitchens, and an expansive family room leading to various outdoor patios and entertaining areas. A separate office, a laundry center, and a 2-car attached garage complete the main-level floor plan.

Located an ideal few steps away from the main residence is a 2 bed/1 bath guest house, offering more ocean views. At nearly 1,000 sq. ft. it includes a living room, a kitchenette, and laundry facilities. A sparkling pool and adjacent pool house, a tennis court, and an exercise center plus an impressive tree house with a slide, an expansive lawn area, planter beds for a garden, and even a chicken coop compliment the grounds.

Contact Dusty Baker Group or Marsha Kotlyar Estate Group for more information.

