Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol Welcomes Next-Generation Emergency Response Vessel

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 10, 2025

Today, March 10, 2025, at 8:00 a.m., the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department proudly welcomed Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol’s next-generation patrol, fire, and rescue vessel, the M2 Catamaran from Moose Boats LLC, with a traditional mariner’s christening ceremony at the Travel Hoist Pier. The M2 will replace Patrol Boat #3, which entered the fleet in 1999 and is retiring after more than 25 years of service with the Harbor Patrol.



The M2 cost approximately $900,000, secured in a contract two years ago through General Services Administration (GSA) pricing, resulting in significant cost savings compared to materials and labor today. The vessel is a state-of-the-art, fully equipped rescue and marine firefighting vessel and will provide the Santa Barbaa Harbor Patrol with an ideal platform geared towards marine law enforcement, emergency medical response, ocean rescue, marine firefighting, search and rescue, and emergency towing operations.

The Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol is the primary emergency response agency for the City’s harbor, marina, beaches, and Stearns Wharf. Additionally, Harbor Patrol’s area of responsibility extends to the near coastal waters of the Pacific Ocean from Santa Barbara Point to Loon Point and out to three miles. Rescue and mutual aid calls extend the operating area to Coal Oil Point, Rincon Island, and 12 miles out in the Santa Barbara Channel.

For Waterfront Administration, activities and services information, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Waterfront.