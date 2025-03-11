SBART Press Luncheon: Daisy Gemberling Honored as Scholar Athlete of the Year for Cate School

With league play underway for many of the spring sports, high stakes were a recurring theme at Monday’s SBART press luncheon at Harry’s Cafe.

The Santa Barbara High beach volleyball duo of Cora Loomer and Josie Gamberdella shared Athlete of the Week honors after going 3-0 at court No. 1 in victories over Oxnard, Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara. Loomer and Gamberdella won all three matches in straight sets, including a 21-0 win over Oxnard.

Josie Gamberdella and Cora Loomer have been dominant as Santa Barbara’s No.1 Beach Volleyball tandem.

On the boys’ side, Cullen Gully of Dos Pueblos Track & Field took first place and established a meet record in the 1600 meter at the Don Green Invitational with a time of 4:20.13 . He was also a member of the first place Dos Pueblos Distance Medley relay team, which set a meet record time of 11:05.60. Gully also took first place and set a meet record in the 900 meter with a time of 2:01.56.

Cullen Gully rewrote the record books at the Don Green Invitational.

Scholar Athlete of the Year Cate

Multi-sport athlete Daisy Gemberling was honored as the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Scholar Athlete of the Year for Cate School on Monday.

Gemberling competes in water polo and cross country and boasts a 4.57 GPA. in water polo she was named First Team All-Tri-Valley League and team MVP. In Cross Country She was a CIF FInalist this past fall.

In addition, Gemberling received the Questbridge National Match Recipient for a full-ride scholarship to Yale, where she will double major in history and chemistry.

“Thank you to my mom, Linda Gemberling, and to my advisor at Cate, Sandi Pierce. You two are the people that are constantly giving and asking for nothing in return,” Gemberling said. “I hope that I can teach all whom I meet in life this kindness and generosity, which is not my own.”

Gemberling is the seventh of 11 Scholar-Athletes of the Year for the 2024-25 school year. She joins Carpinteria’s Keyla Manriquez, Providence’s Sarah Monroy, Laguna Blanca’s Chloe Gidney, Santa Barbara’s Gwen Chenoweth, San Marcos’ Andres Villa and Bishop Diego’s Sophia Regan.

The award is sponsored by Marc Gamberdella of the Gamberdella-Spruill Group of Merrill Lynch.

Royals Sweep Rio Mesa

The San Marcos High baseball team opened Channel League play with a two-game sweep of Rio Mesa last week.

The Royals defeated the Spartans 11-0 on Tuesday and followed that up with a 6-1 victory on Friday. Derek Burkholder has been a standout for San Marcos so far on the mound, surrendering zero earned runs in his 16.2 innings on the mound.

Mason Crang went 7-for-9 at the plate with 5 RBIs and three runs scored against Rio Mesa. He leads the team in batting average, on base percentage, OPS, slugging percentage and RBIs.