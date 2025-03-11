On March 9, 2025, at 5:21 P.M., Santa Barbara Police Dispatch received a call of a robbery that had just occurred at a surf shop on the first block of State St. Officers responded quickly and located the suspect walking eastbound along the railroad tracks near the 100 block of Garden St. The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Santa Barbara resident Michael Gonzalez, who was found in possession of a pocketknife in addition to items taken from the surf shop. According to the victim, Gonzalez vandalized and shoplifted items from the store. When Gonzalez was confronted in the parking lot by staff, he brandished a knife and then continued eastbound along the railroad tracks. Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of robbery, vandalism, providing false identification to a police officer, and an outstanding no-bail probation violation warrant.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.