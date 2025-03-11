YouthWell Invites Students in Santa Barbara County High School to Apply for its Youth Advocacy Board Internship

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — March 6, 2025 — YouthWell, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth and families with tools to manage their mental wellness, is now accepting applications for its Youth Advocacy Board (YAB) Internship for the 2025-2026 school year. The YAB Internship, hosted by YouthWell and supported by Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness, is a leadership program for high school students (grades 9-12) across Santa Barbara County.

The program seeks 1-2 students from each public and private school, prioritizing diverse representation across culture, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status.

Through mental health mentorship, leadership training, and community advocacy, YAB members will:

Gain Mental Health Education Learn about local resources and how to recognize signs of mental health challenges. Receive Teen Mental Health First Aid or QPR training and certification.

Develop Leadership & Advocacy Skills Strengthen communication, facilitation, and public speaking abilities. Learn program planning, evaluation, and decision-making.

Engage in Community & Campus Outreach Design and implement mental health awareness initiatives. Bridge gaps between youth, schools, and community resources.



The 10-month program runs from August 2025 to May 2026, with an orientation in May 2025 and optional intern activities during the summer. Participants commit 8-10 hours per month to YouthWell’s advocacy efforts, including:

Developing and facilitating workshops for students and community members

Creating content for YouthWell’s social media and newsletters

Speaking at community forums and school events on youth mental health issues

Organizing outreach efforts on school campuses and at local events

Contributing to YouthWell’s online resource directory to connect families with vital services

Interns will participate in 2 countywide in-person retreats.

“YAB was a great experience. I loved how students could suggest ideas, and the adults truly listened. Meeting in person with everyone made it even better.” – Santa Maria YAB member

“Thank you so much for this amazing YAB Retreat! I cannot express how grateful I was to not only connect with nature but also passionate leaders as well!” – Santa Barbara YAB member

Applications are due by April 4th, 2025. For more information, contact yab@youthwell.org. Students can learn more and apply online at youthwell.org/youth-advisory-board.

One of the biggest reasons people don’t seek help or support when they are struggling with a mental health challenge is because of the stigma and shame associated with it. YouthWell focuses on education, prevention, support, and early intervention, connecting youth through age 25 and their families to mental health and wellness resources before the crisis. YouthWell also provides an online Youth & Family Mental Health & Wellness Resource Directory for Santa Barbara County. For more information, visit YouthWell.org.