Keep The Beat Delivers Instruments and Opportunity to Local Students

SANTA BARBARA, CA, March 12, 2025— For one young musician in Santa Barbara, the sound of possibility came in the form of a donated trumpet. For another, it was a violin, perfectly sized for small hands eager to learn. Once sitting unused and forgotten in closets and garages, these instruments have now found a second life in the hands of Santa Barbara Unified students, thanks to the generosity of the community and the Santa Barbara Education Foundation’s Keep The Beat Instrument Drive with 99.9 KTYD.

Wrapping up its seventh annual campaign at the end of February, this year’s instrument drive collected 60 donated instruments and raised $18,000, ensuring that more students have access to the joy and discipline of music education. The month-long initiative, in partnership with 99.9 KTYD, culminated in a special on-air event hosted by Morning Mojo’s Lin Aubuchon, where musicians, educators, and students shared stories of how music has shaped their lives.

“The Keep The Beat program is fantastic because every year, we end up with a little bit of money in the beginning of the year to help jump-start our program,” said Tyler Ravelli, Instrumental Music Teacher at Santa Barbara High School. “Maybe that’s for instrument repairs, maybe that’s buying new instruments. Last year, we got a bunch of cymbals, which was very helpful. We also get all those instruments, at least a selection of instruments that are donated to the program, and they go directly to the students.”

This support is something the Santa Barbara Education Foundation (SBEF) has been committed to sustaining for over two decades. In 2003, when devastating budget cuts threatened the elementary music program, SBEF stepped in, raising over $500,000 to keep music in local classrooms.

Today, all K-6 students in Santa Barbara Unified receive weekly music lessons from credentialed music teachers, following a curriculum aligned with California’s Visual and Performing Arts Standards. Students start with rhythm and movement in early grades, progressing to recorders in 3rd grade, violins in 4th, and full-band or orchestra instruments by 5th and 6th grade.

This year’s drive was supported by the Johnson Ohana Foundation, 99.9 KTYD, Low Boy Custom Beaters, Nick Rail Music, Raymond Music, and Soho Restaurant and Music Club. Beyond donations, the campaign highlighted music’s deep roots in the Santa Barbara community. Interviews and live performances throughout February featured students and local musicians, including Donna Greene and Greg Loeb, and two-time Grammy nominee Steve Moretti, headliner for the Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Festival.

“The generosity of our community through Keep The Beat makes a real difference for students,” said Katie Szopa, Program Manager at the Santa Barbara Education Foundation. “Every instrument donation and dollar raised directly supports young musicians, ensuring all students have access to a quality music education.”

Music education has long been linked to higher academic achievement, increased school engagement, and stronger critical thinking skills. But its most powerful impact is the confidence and joy it sparks in young musicians.

While the instrument drive takes place over the course of one month, the Keep The Beat campaign is a year-round effort to support music education. Donors can contribute instruments or make financial gifts at any time to help ensure that students have access to quality music instruction and resources.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation works to generate private support for Santa Barbara’s public schools, impacting almost 12,000 students. To learn more about Keep the Beat and the foundation’s other programs or to get involved, visit www.santabarbaraeducation.org.