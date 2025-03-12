Public Invited to Community Forum on Cannabis Odor in Carpinteria

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will be holding a Special Board of Supervisors Meeting entitled A Community Forum to Address Cannabis Odor in Carpinteria on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Carpinteria City Hall from noon to 2:00 p.m. The Community Forum on Cannabis Odor is an opportunity for community members to share their experiences, concerns, and ideas about cannabis odor in the region. This forum demonstrates the intention by the Board of Supervisors to be responsive to community feedback on policy and flexible in the way that it conducts county governance.

“Residents have long voiced concerns about the impact of cannabis odors on daily life, and the Board wants to hear directly from those affected. This is an opportunity for the Board to meet the community in their neighborhood to ensure all voices are heard in this important conversation,” said Chair of the Board of Supervisors Laura Capps.

This forum is part of an ongoing effort to improve odor control regulations. In January 2025, the Board directed staff to draft updates requiring mandatory carbon filtration technology for cannabis cultivation. While these new regulations to improve odor control are in progress, this forum provides an additional opportunity to gather community feedback and refine solutions.

Meeting Details

When: Friday, March 14, 2025 from 12 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Carpinteria City Hall Chambers at 5775 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013

The final agenda and associated materials will be shared by Thursday, March 13, 2025 at County of Santa Barbara – Calendar. American Sign Language and Spanish interpretation requests, sound enhancement equipment, and/or another request for disability accommodation may be arranged by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, 2025. For information about these services please contact the Clerk of the Board at (805) 568-2240 or sbcob@countyofsb.org.