Whether voluntarily or involuntarily, President Trump appears to be acting as an agent of Russia would, and that is deeply, deeply regrettable with troubling consequences for our nearly 250-year experiment with what Lincoln called “government of the people, by the people, and for the people.” By July 4, 2026, what will we have become?

