Santa Barbara Zoo Board of Directors Appoints Jim Jackson as Board Chair and Announces New Board Members

(March 12, 2025) Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara Zoo is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Jackson as the new Chair, and welcomes Ozlem Arconian, Hillary Courtemanche, Rhonda Ledson Henderson, and Jennifer Perry to serve as members of the Board.

The Santa Barbara Zoo’s Board of Directors works to support the organization’s mission to preserve, conserve, and enhance the natural world and its living treasures through education, research, and recreation.

Jim Jackson is a Santa Barbara native with deep family roots spanning over a century. Serving as a trustee of the Ann Jackson Family Foundation for over 25 years, Jackson brings a legacy of leadership and community commitment to his new role as Board Chair.

Over the past two decades, Jackson has demonstrated his dedication to the local community through extensive nonprofit work. In addition to the Santa Barbara Zoo, where he has served on the Board of Directors as Vice Chair and also Transition Committee Chair for the Zoo’s new CEO search, he has served on the boards of Direct Relief, Laguna Blanca School, the Braille Institute of America (former Board Chair), and the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. Jackson also recently co-chaired the campaign to revitalize the Michael Towbes Library Plaza as well as the campaign to rebuild the children’s wing of the Santa Barbara Public Library.

Jackson also serves as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort, a family business started by his grandfather in 1946.

Originally from Istanbul, Ozlem “Oz” Arconian moved to Santa Barbara from London in 2012. She has a PhD in Economics and has taught undergraduate and graduate courses in economics, econometrics and mathematics at the University of London, Bogazici University and UC Santa Barbara. She currently teaches at Cate School in Carpinteria.

Oz worked with policy makers, research institutes, international development agencies and investing bodies in the economic development field. She continues her interdisciplinary research on economic impact evaluation and volunteers for non-profit local organizations in Santa Barbara. She has served as a treasurer and director for Cold Spring School Foundation Board. Oz is a member of the Santa Barbara Zoo’s Finance Committee and Lotusland’s Celebrates Committee. She has been a member of the Santa Barbara Zoo for over 10 years and has lovely memories of visiting the Zoo with her son Emil and her daughter Ella.

Hillary Courtemanche has been an integral part of the Santa Barbara community for over 40 years, where she has not only owned and operated local businesses but has also served as a yoga instructor for more than a quarter-century. With a profound commitment to health and wellness, she has inspired countless individuals through her classes.

Hilary is proud of the more than two decades of support she provided her husband, Tooey Courtemanche, and his business, Procore, as it grew to be not only one of the largest local employers but a global enterprise. Hillary & Tooey raised their son, Henry, in Santa Barbara, enriching his early years with frequent visits to the Zoo – a place that is embedded in their family story. Henry’s continued engagement with the Zoo through Zoo Camp was a tradition Hillary cherished.

Hillary serves on both the Zoofari Ball and the Building & Grounds Committees, contributing her time and expertise to ensure the Zoo remains a cherished part of the local community.

Rhonda Ledson Henderson is a Vice President of Radius Commercial Real Estate, where she expertly guides clients through commercial real estate transactions across the Central Coast. With decades of experience, she specializes in leasing, acquisitions, and equity sourcing. Previously, as a Founding Partner at Radius Investments, she led the syndication team, overseeing major real estate acquisitions, investor relations, and dispositions.

A fifth generation Central Coast native, Rhonda is passionate about her community involvement. She currently serves on the boards of the Santa Barbara Historical Museum and the Old Mission Santa Barbara. She previously served on the Zoo’s board, as Chair for a two-year term. A dedicated participant in Old Spanish Days Fiesta, Rhonda served as La Presidenta in 2017 and most recently chaired La Fiesta Pequeña. Her past nonprofit board memberships include the Central Coast Alzheimer’s Association and the Royal Pride Foundation.

Rhonda is married to Ben Feld, a partner at Ghitterman, Ghitterman, and Feld. Together, they enjoy embracing the Santa Barbara lifestyle, traveling, and taking their fur baby, Koda, on adventures. They also cherish spending time with their five adult children.

Born and raised in San Diego County, Jennifer Perry has maintained a lifelong love for the diversity of environments and communities in California. She learned of the importance of zoos in conservation work while learning about the plight of California condors on a field trip to San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

After graduating from a small-town high school in the middle of Anza-Borrego State Park, she attended the University of San Diego. There, she pursued archaeology and fell in love with California’s Channel Islands, which led to an archaeological career focused on understanding long-term relationships between people and coastal environments.

Jennifer attended graduate school at UC Santa Barbara, earning a PhD in Anthropology with an emphasis on the archaeology and human story of the Channel Islands. After more than 20 years’ experience as a college professor, she shifted into college administration at CSU Channel Islands.

She lives in Camarillo with her husband, daughter, and cat. Together they enjoy spending time in nature and exploring California.

About the Santa Barbara Zoo

