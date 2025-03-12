Senator Limón Honors Local Women’s Health Specialist at Capitol Ceremony

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SACRAMENTO) – Yesterday, the California State Legislature came together to celebrate their Women of the Year, in honor of Women’s History Month. Every year the legislature comes together to highlight women in their community who are making an impact. This year, Senator Monique Limón celebrated Katrina B. Mitchell, MD, a breast surgeon, lactation consultant, and perinatal mental health provider, at the State Capitol ceremony.

“It is my honor to celebrate the work of Katrina B. Mitchell, MD., as one of my Women of the Year honorees,” said Senator Monique Limón. “She is doing critical work providing care to women and mothers throughout Santa Barbara County. Through her advocacy she has made a tremendous impact on women’s health throughout the Central Coast and I am grateful for her continued service to thousands of women in Senate District 21.”

“It was a great honor to receive this award from Senator Limón, particularly in her role as Vice-Chair of the bipartisan California Legislative Women’s Caucus. Her commitment to women’s health and initiatives that support our communities is commendable. This award will continue to inspire me in my clinical practice, research, and advocacy for improving women’s health locally, nationally, and internationally.”

The origins of the Woman of the Year ceremony can be traced back to1987 when Assemblywoman Bev Hansen and Assemblywoman Sally Tanner organized the first ever celebration to uplift the remarkable women throughout California.Since its inception, State Legislators have now honored over 2,000 California women. This yearly event is now organized by the California Legislative Women’s Caucus.

To watch the Senate ceremony, please click here.

Monique Limón represents the 21st Senate District, which includes Santa Barbara, Ventura, Goleta, Buellton, Carpinteria, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Solvang, Camarillo, Fillmore, Ojai, Oxnard, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Blacklake, Callender, Grover Beach, Los Berros, Nipomo, Oceano, Woodlands. She currently serves as the Chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus, Chair of the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee, Vice Chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and Vice Chair of the Central Coast Caucus.