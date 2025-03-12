Letters

The Cecilia Fund

Author Image By Cecilia Fund Board: Sallie Watling Coughlin, Nikki Rickard, Marion Schoneberger, Lashon Kelly, Gabriela Dodson, Megan Shapiro, Evie Vesper
Wed Mar 12, 2025 | 2:36pm

I want to bring to the community’s attention the remarkable and enduring work of the organization now known as the Cecilia Fund, formerly the St. Cecilia Society. This organization has a long and rich history of providing vital medical and dental assistance to those in need within our community.

As highlighted in a recent article in the Independent, the roots of this organization stretch back to 1892. What began as the St. Cecilia Society, with fundraising efforts tied to musical events, evolved into a crucial resource for healthcare assistance.

The community needs to know that:

  • The Cecilia Fund’s mission is to underwrite the cost of medical care for needy patients living across Santa Barbara County.
  • Historically, they funded rooms at Cottage and St. Francis hospitals and provided other medical assistance.
  • Today, we continue this vital work by providing funds for medical and dental needs.
  • It is an all-volunteer organization.
  • We assist the most vulnerable members of our community.

Our all-volunteer organization has a long history of serving Santa Barbara, and we continue to do so. In a community where paying for healthcare can be a challenge, the Cecilia Fund provides a crucial safety net. We encourage anyone who wishes to support this valuable organization to visit our website for information on how to donate or to join our board: https://ceciliafund.org/

