I want to bring to the community’s attention the remarkable and enduring work of the organization now known as the Cecilia Fund, formerly the St. Cecilia Society. This organization has a long and rich history of providing vital medical and dental assistance to those in need within our community.

As highlighted in a recent article in the Independent, the roots of this organization stretch back to 1892. What began as the St. Cecilia Society, with fundraising efforts tied to musical events, evolved into a crucial resource for healthcare assistance.

The community needs to know that:

The Cecilia Fund’s mission is to underwrite the cost of medical care for needy patients living across Santa Barbara County.

Historically, they funded rooms at Cottage and St. Francis hospitals and provided other medical assistance.

Today, we continue this vital work by providing funds for medical and dental needs.

It is an all-volunteer organization.

We assist the most vulnerable members of our community.

Our all-volunteer organization has a long history of serving Santa Barbara, and we continue to do so. In a community where paying for healthcare can be a challenge, the Cecilia Fund provides a crucial safety net. We encourage anyone who wishes to support this valuable organization to visit our website for information on how to donate or to join our board: https://ceciliafund.org/