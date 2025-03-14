Brush and Beyond Opening in The Arts Fund Gallery

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

ON DISPLAY: Painting, sculpture, mixed media/ assemblage by Santa Barbara County artists

Painting, sculpture, mixed media/ assemblage by Santa Barbara County artists OPEN DATES: March 21st – May 9th

March 21st – May 9th OPENING RECEPTION: Friday, March 21st 5-8 PM

LOCATION: The Arts Fund Community Gallery | La Cumbre Plaza, 120 S Hope Avenue

| La Cumbre Plaza, 120 S Hope Avenue CURATOR: John Hood, Professor of Art at Allan Hancock College

The County of Santa Barbara Arts Fund presents Brush and Beyond: An examination of the human condition,featuring regional artists and curated by John Hood, Professor of Art at Allan Hancock College. The exhibition will be on view from March 21st through May 9th at The Arts Fund Community Gallery in Santa Barbara.

Community members are invited to the opening reception on March 21st at 5 PM, during the La Cumbre Plaza Art Walk. The event will include light refreshments, live painting, and a chance to meet the artists.

Brush and Beyond spotlights Paulo Lima and Nagham Naim, Santa Barbara County artists using diverse media to explore complex topics particularly relevant in our world today.

Curator John Hood says, “The figurative works by Nagham, a Syrian refugee, capture her perilous and determined journey to reach the US in search of a better life. Paulo’s mixed media works are inspired by 19th century Brazilian religious figures, dressed to be displayed in churches or carried during processions. The artists of Brush and Beyond demonstrate the possibilities of what visual art can achieve, while making it approachable and inclusive. Santa Barbara County is home to a wonderfully diverse community of artists and patrons who appreciate variety in creative perspectives. This exhibit addresses a wide range of subject matter, and offers a chance to enjoy a unique blend of painting, sculpture, and mixed media.”

ABOUT THE ARTS FUND

The mission of The Arts Fund: to create, support, and administer programs and projects that foster the arts for the people of Santa Barbara County; to act as a catalyst which maximizes the effectiveness of arts resources; and to nurture collaborative relationships with other arts organizations. Their programs include Teen Arts Mentorships, Community Gallery, and Public Art.