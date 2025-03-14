Cabrillo High School Every 15 Minute Program April 2-3, 2025

Cabrillo High School will be hosting the “Every 15 Minutes” program. This program was developed to prevent teen drinking and driving, the Every 15 Minutes program is one of several teen driving programs the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is involved in with the goal of reducing crashes, and fatalities among teenagers. However, this program helps the students see the impact of the tragedy from a different perspective, through the eyes of their family and friends.

