California is Calling – Become a First Responder, Teacher and Leader through Service

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today, Governor Gavin Newsom and Governor’s Office of Service and Community Engagement (GO-Serve) Director Josh Fryday announced California is seeking 10,000 people to join the California Service Corps. Members gain meaningful work experience while helping their communities and earning money.

Over the coming year, California Service Corps programs will be over 10,000 strong and serve nearly five million hours. Service members help communities by taking environmental actions, tutoring and mentoring students to help them succeed, supporting communities impacted by disasters, working to end hunger and connecting vulnerable people to vital resources and services.

“As Californians, the spirit of service and giving back is in our DNA — it’s why we have the largest service corps in the nation, bigger than the Peace Corps and a model for other states,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “In the coming year, our service members will provide critical support — whether responding to disasters like the LA fires or tackling critical issues like loneliness — as we work to build a California for all.”

The California Service Corps is the largest service force in the nation, consisting of four paid service programs:

Combined, it is a force larger than the Peace Corps and will be mobilized at a time when California is addressing post-pandemic academic recovery, the LA fire recovery and the future of our workforce.



“These are California’s future leaders, and we need their passion, energy and enthusiasm to address our greatest challenges,” said GO-Serve Director Josh Fryday. “There is no better example of what they’re capable of than how they immediately mobilized to support the LA fire recovery efforts.”

California Service Corps members gain skills and experience while connecting with others and making a positive difference. Additionally, service experiences foster a positive sense of connection and belonging, an answer to the loneliness crisis — as defined by the U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory.



Those interested in finding a paid service opportunity can learn more about the benefits and impact of service at a virtual workshop on March 20, 2025, at 1 p.m. Register here to attend.



Learn more and join at CAServiceCorps.com.



INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH: California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday. Contact Katie Vavao, Katie.Vavao@cv.ca.gov, (916) 584-3620.

WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING:



State Senator Bob Archuleta:

“Serving your community not only strengthens the bonds that make California great, but it also provides valuable opportunities for personal growth and leadership. I encourage all Californians to join the California Service Corps, where they can make a real difference while being paid for their dedication and hard work, in building a brighter future for all.”



Michael Flood, President and CEO of LA Regional Food Bank:

“California Service Corps members have played a vital role in addressing food insecurity for us here at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank by helping us prepare food for distribution. Their dedication and service make a significant impact, helping us fight hunger throughout Los Angeles County.”



Victor Dominguez, President and Chief Executive Officer of YMCA Los Angeles:

“The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles is honored to have been a recipient of the support of the California Service Corps in our wildfire response efforts. Volunteers are critical to the ability of so many nonprofits to reach the needs of our communities; in the work of the LA Y across the LA region, the experienced and committed volunteers placed at our centers exponentially increased our impact.”



Matthew Martinez, AmeriCorps Program Manager for the American Red Cross:

“California Disaster AmeriCorps members offer a skilled and dependable volunteer workforce, providing essential support to communities across the state impacted by disasters. These committed individuals play vital roles during disaster response efforts, ensuring that those affected have the resources and assistance necessary to recover and rebuild.”



Ashley Hernandez, College Corps fellow:

“Three years ago, unsure about how I would financially get through college, I found purpose and opportunity through College Corps. It has helped me grow professionally while deepening my connection to my community through service. Seeing people come together repeatedly — most recently during the LA fires — has given me a great sense of pride and appreciation, inspiring me to return year after year.”



Emily Lacy, California Climate Action Corps fellow:

“In California, we’re all carrying the trauma of fires through our daily lives. It’s part of the reason why I joined the California Climate Action Corps (CCAC) — to work on wildfire resilience and land management. CCAC has allowed me to build an authentic life of service and stewardship, becoming a certified Prescribed Fire Crew Member and dedicating myself to protecting California’s natural resources and our shared ecological heritage.”



Tania Castro, Youth Service Corps member:

“While I really enjoy the work I do for the City of Los Angeles, it was especially meaningful to help our LA neighbors during the recent fires. Not only were we helping people get food and supplies, but we were also giving each other love and support — something we all need during times of crisis.”



Kaiya Pomeroy-Tso, AmeriCorps California member:

“The best part of my terms of service has been building lasting relationships with the community members I serve. It’s incredibly rewarding to see my students gain not only literacy skills, but self-confidence and excitement about reading.”

About California Volunteers, Office of the Governor

California Volunteers, Office of the Governor empowers Californians to take action to improve their communities. California Volunteers is the state office tasked with recruiting Californians to engage in public service.