I’m not the only one who saw it

We had a shared vision

Of community

Of common values

And the sense that

All life is sacred

It wasn’t just talk

We committed ourselves

To these shared imperatives

And lest we forget

For as long as we have had written history

We have had kings in the world.

For that part of our shared story

We have shared our world

With humans who would not

Fully embrace this, our vision

Structures changed

Kings and colonies died back

But they never did leave us

Some of them tried to blend in

Some more successfully than others

Until, it seems

They were able to make their move

Although they made their pivot in secret

It was no mystery

The story of free people

Has long been critical of

Their financial empires

Even as they

Perhaps not wholly intentionally

Gradually bled us down

They seem to have bought power

Around the world

At the seats of great industrial and military might

They seem to reckon themselves

The new kings of this Earth

They seem prepared for us

Now to pivot

And give over to them

What shreds remain of our loyalties

How can we give hope over

To visionaries who are blind,

Who demonstrate

Their remaining bits of compassion

In profanity and obsequy

Recent centuries have seen the face of our world transformed

Irrevocably altered

Scarred and grievously damaged

The people who would complete this process,

Eager to deal the death blow to

The living planet that birthed us,

Seem to have so fully

Embraced their own folly, that

They can no longer countenance

Any other future

These people, who would now have us

Make our loyalties theirs

Imagine themselves flying off to pillage new worlds

They speak plain madness, which

Even if it sees a trace of success

Could only hope to elicit such an outcry

And so vehement a response

Against this wholesale catastrophe,

This dread that they would fashion

Of the Earth’s vast eternal progeny,

These people could only hope to arise

Such a resistance as only a living planet could muster

I’m not sure they grasp what they’ve got themselves in for

Do your worst

We are not going back