Cherish Hope
I’m not the only one who saw it
We had a shared vision
Of community
Of common values
And the sense that
All life is sacred
It wasn’t just talk
We committed ourselves
To these shared imperatives
And lest we forget
For as long as we have had written history
We have had kings in the world.
For that part of our shared story
We have shared our world
With humans who would not
Fully embrace this, our vision
Structures changed
Kings and colonies died back
But they never did leave us
Some of them tried to blend in
Some more successfully than others
Until, it seems
They were able to make their move
Although they made their pivot in secret
It was no mystery
The story of free people
Has long been critical of
Their financial empires
Even as they
Perhaps not wholly intentionally
Gradually bled us down
They seem to have bought power
Around the world
At the seats of great industrial and military might
They seem to reckon themselves
The new kings of this Earth
They seem prepared for us
Now to pivot
And give over to them
What shreds remain of our loyalties
How can we give hope over
To visionaries who are blind,
Who demonstrate
Their remaining bits of compassion
In profanity and obsequy
Recent centuries have seen the face of our world transformed
Irrevocably altered
Scarred and grievously damaged
The people who would complete this process,
Eager to deal the death blow to
The living planet that birthed us,
Seem to have so fully
Embraced their own folly, that
They can no longer countenance
Any other future
These people, who would now have us
Make our loyalties theirs
Imagine themselves flying off to pillage new worlds
They speak plain madness, which
Even if it sees a trace of success
Could only hope to elicit such an outcry
And so vehement a response
Against this wholesale catastrophe,
This dread that they would fashion
Of the Earth’s vast eternal progeny,
These people could only hope to arise
Such a resistance as only a living planet could muster
I’m not sure they grasp what they’ve got themselves in for
Do your worst
We are not going back