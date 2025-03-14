Community West Bank Invests $500,000 in Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County to Support Workforce Homebuyer Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Brian Schwabecher, EVP Regional Executive, CWB; Stefani Woods, SVP Market Manager, CWB; Jennifer McGovern, President and CEO, Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County and Phil Morreale, SVP Market Manager, CWB.

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA – March 11, 2025 – James J. Kim, President and CEO of Community West Bank (Bank), announced a $500,000 Equity Equivalent Investment (EQ2) in the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County. This investment will support its Workforce Homebuyer Program, which provides down payment assistance loans for low- to middle-income homebuyers.

The Workforce Homebuyer Program helps qualified homebuyers secure conventional financing by providing down payment assistance, reducing financial barriers to homeownership and lowering acquisition and carrying costs.

Community West Bank’s EQ2 investment strengthens the capital structure of community development financial institutions (CDFIs) like the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County, enabling them to expand lending and investment in economically disadvantaged communities.

“We are pleased to partner with Community West Bank,” said Jennifer McGovern, President and CEO of the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County. “This investment will further help working families and individuals achieve homeownership, providing stability that strengthens both families and neighborhoods.”

“Community West Bank is proud to collaborate with the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County to support its mission of expanding affordable housing opportunities and helping local families achieve the dream of homeownership,” said Kim. “We are deeply committed to this region, which is home to our Bank, our employees and the communities we serve.”

About Housing Trust of Santa Barbara County

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County (HTF) is a nonprofit financing initiative with the mission of expanding affordable housing opportunities for low- to middle-income residents and workers of Santa Barbara County, California. Our geographical service area includes the entire County of Santa Barbara, California, including the urban cities and unincorporated rural areas. HTF helps maintain the socio-economic fabric of Santa Barbara County by addressing the fundamental building block of healthy communities – housing that is affordable to local workers and residents.