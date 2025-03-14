The Democrats have got to stop spending time, money, and energy on peripheral issues. Trans women in women’s sports is one such issue as are government-funded sex operations. This should be left to the sporting community.

The Democrats did not look so great in not acknowledging some of the guests that Trump pointed out. They were all people who have suffered. Stupid!

As I said weeks ago, the Democratic Party is on the rocks, even though backlash against Trump is growing. The Dems have no organized leadership or attack plan to counter Trump. They are a rudderless, adrift ship with no captain or senior command crew in the wheelhouse.

Until the Dems get their act together, Trump will roll on even while suffering roadblocks, some of which he will go around!

The only person out in front of this is Bernie Sanders and he is all alone, an old man. Newsom changes positions more than I change my underwear. He has no prayer of being POTUS and Harris won’t make California governor either. Too much baggage. She was a political party girl and the worst choice for VP and finally POTUS candidate.

The Democratic Party from Biden on down is more responsible for Trump’s second term than any other person or group!

At this rate, the Democrats will be out of office and not controlling the agenda in Washington for at least 20 years! I won’t see it, but you guys will!

They are decimated!

My prediction: If Trump and his people go too far against the Constitution and the people, the military will step in. I might not live to see it @ 90, but it is on the table.

What the hell do I know?