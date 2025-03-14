Gauchos Defeat Cal State Northridge 78-72 and Advance to Semifinals of Big West Championship

The UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team finally solved Cal State Northridge in its third attempt of the season and advanced to the semifinals of the Big West Championship with a 78-72 victory over the Matadors on Thursday night.

Stephan Swenson exploded for a game-high 25 points, and the Gauchos locked in defensively to extend their season.

“We got swept by Cal State Northridge in the regular season, but the only game that matters is in the conference tournament,” said UC Santa Barbara coach Joe Pasternack. “Our guys were really determined on defense. I thought they did an excellent job.”

The Gauchos started the game on a 11-5 run, including back-to-back three pointers by Swenson during the stretch.

UC Santa Barbara took a 35-28 lead into the locker room at halftime and maintained the lead throughout the second half.

A short jump shot by Scotty Washington of Cal State Northridge cut the Matadors’ deficit to 75-72 with 48 seconds remaining.

After a defensive stop, Cal State Northridge had a chance to tie with less than 15 seconds remaining, but the Matadors were called for an offensive foul and UC Santa Barbara made three-of-four free throws in the final 10 seconds to secure the victory.

With the win, the Gauchos advance to the semifinal round of the Big West Championships to face the No. 1 seed, UC San Diego. The Gauchos and Tritons will tip off on Friday, March 14, 6 p.m., in Henderson, Nevada, at Lee’s Family Forum.