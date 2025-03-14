Reminder to Apply for Goleta’s Public Tree Advisory Commission

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, March 14, 2025 – There is still time left to apply for City of Goleta’s Public Tree Advisory Commission (PTAC). If you have a love for trees and Urban Forestry, this Commission is for you. Applications can be submitted online at www.CityofGoleta.org/BoardsCommissions through Tuesday, March 18 at 5:00 p.m. This is a great way to give back and get more involved with your community.

The Public Tree Advisory Commission provides advice to staff and the City Council on matters related to the Goleta Urban Forest. Urban forests encompass the trees and shrubs in an urban area, including trees in yards, along streets and corridors, in watersheds, and more. Urban forests are important because they are the trees right outside our doors providing air, shade, and beauty. The Public Tree Advisory Commission also hears appeals and decisions on the planting and removal of public trees.

The Public Tree Advisory Commission holds four regular meetings per year and may hold additional meetings as needed. Members are compensated $75 per meeting. There is one vacancy, eligible applicants are not required to reside within City limits.

There is also an opening on the City’s Parks and Recreation Commission.

Visit www.CityofGoleta.org/BoardsCommissions to apply online for Commission vacancies today. Submit your application by 5:00 p.m. this Tuesday, March 18. Thank you for considering this important role in your community. For additional information, please email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.