Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation’s 2025 Tiara Ball Raises $730,000 to Support Emergency and Critical Care Services

SANTA BARBARA – The Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation (SBCHF) held its annual Tiara Ball on March 8, 2025, at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta. With more than 500 in attendance, the black-tie event raised over $730,000 in support of emergency and critical care services at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (SBCH).

Tiara Ball recognizes healthcare professionals and celebrates donors for their commitment to healthcare in the region. The event’s program featured remarks from Heather Hambleton and Lisa Iscovich, Tiara Ball event co-chairs; Eric Seale, Chair of the Cottage Health Board of Directors; Dr. Anne Rodriguez, Chief of Medical Staff; and Ron Werft, President and CEO of Cottage Health. The special honorees for the evening were Ron and Mary Werft, who were celebrated for their leadership and service to Cottage Health and the Tiara Ball event for over two decades.

The gala’s design, a collaboration between the Tiara Ball Committee and Bon Fortune Events, transformed the event space into a dazzling and unforgettable experience.

This year’s Diamond Sponsors were once again Naomi and Ben Bollag, whose generous commitment to the event and to the health of the community has allowed Cottage to provide the highest level of hospital emergency services and facilities on the Central Coast.

A video presentation showcased the remarkable journey of Kyle McKittrick, who experienced a traumatic spinal injury from a motorcycle crash that left him paralyzed. McKittrick’s account of his emergency, recovery and the lifesaving care he received from the Cottage Health team was a testament to the event’s significance. Many of McKittrick’s Cottage caregivers were in attendance at the gala. View the video story at https://www.cottagehealth.org/kyle.

For 22 years, the Tiara Ball has raised vital funds that directly support the community’s emergency and critical care healthcare needs. Proceeds from the 2025 Tiara Ball support SBCH in its work to provide exceptional care during emergencies, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.Tiara Ball is made possible by dedicated community volunteers, including Heather Hambleton (Co-chair), Lisa Iscovich (Co-chair), Gina Andrews, Katy Bazylewicz, Andrew Brown, Allison LaBarge, Mari McAlister, Sue Neuman, Alex Nourse, Cathy Quijano, Esther Takacs, Betsy Turner, Mary Werft and Margaret Wilkinson.

Tiara Ball 2025 Top Sponsors include:

Diamond Sponsor

Ben and Naomi Bollag

Heart Sponsor

Chivaroli & Associates Insurance Services

Sandra L. Lynne

Anonymous

Emerald Sponsor

CenCal Health

Dancing Tides Foundation

Epic

David and Anna Grotenhuis

Lisa M. Moore

Ginger Salazar and Brett Matthews

Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians

For more information about the Tiara Ball and ways to support Cottage Health, visit

cottagehealth.org/tiara-ball.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,733 inpatient admissions, 91,649 emergency department visits and 2,005 newborn deliveries. With more than 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage offers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive stroke center. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.