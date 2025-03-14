Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office Celebrates Chief Investigator Kristina Perkins Graduation from FBI National Academy

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Kristina Perkins | Credit: Courtesy

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office proudly announces that Chief Investigator Kristina Perkins has successfully graduated from the prestigious FBI National Academy, Session 293, held in Quantico, Virginia.

The FBI National Academy is internationally renowned for its academic excellence and rigorous 10-week training program in advanced communication, leadership, and fitness. Selection for the academy is a significant achievement, requiring participants to have proven professional records within their law enforcement agencies. On average, graduates bring over 21 years of law enforcement experience and often return to serve in executive leadership roles.

Chief Investigator Perkins’ graduation is a testament to her unwavering dedication, leadership, and commitment to justice. Her accomplishment not only reflects her personal excellence but also elevates the standard of service within the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

“We are incredibly proud of Chief Perkins’ achievement. Her dedication to her profession and commitment to our community are exemplary,” said Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch. “Her advanced training and leadership will bring invaluable assets to our office and the residents we serve.”

The 293rd session of the FBI National Academy included 244 law enforcement professionals from 48 states, the District of Columbia, 24 countries, 11 military organizations, and four federal civilian organizations. This distinguished program has graduated over 55,900 officers since its inception in 1935.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office extends its heartfelt congratulations to Chief Kristina Perkins for her remarkable dedication and this significant accomplishment.