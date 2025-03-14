Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New Board Members and Announces New Chair of the Board

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the installation of eight distinguished professionals to its Board of Directors and the appointment of a new Chair of the Board. These individuals bring a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to fostering economic growth and community development on the South Coast.

New Board Members:

Chris Hastert , Director of the Santa Barbara Airport

, Director of the Santa Barbara Airport Rick Boller , CEO of the Santa Barbara Bowl

, CEO of the Santa Barbara Bowl Dr. Erika Endrijonas , Superintendent and President of Santa Barbara City College

, Superintendent and President of Santa Barbara City College Lindsay Cortina , Vice President, Strategy & Business Development at Sutter Health

, Vice President, Strategy & Business Development at Sutter Health Lisa Horner , Senior Vice President of Marketing at AppFolio

, Senior Vice President of Marketing at AppFolio Teddy Cabugos , President of Sunstone Winery

, President of Sunstone Winery Mark Korte-Nahabedian , Low Carbon Coordinator at Chevron

, Low Carbon Coordinator at Chevron Blake Bradley, Manager of Spaceport Integration at SpaceX

In addition to welcoming the new board members, the Chamber is honored to announce that Randy Berg, formerly of Transphorm, which was acquired by Renesas, has assumed the role of Chair of the Board. Randy is a seasoned Human Resources leader with over 30 years of experience in technical companies along California’s Central Coast. His expertise encompasses mergers, acquisitions, coaching, training, rapid hiring phases, workforce alignment, employee relations, and benefits oversight. Randy also serves as the Chair of the Chamber’s Tech and Manufacturing Committee.

Kristen Miller, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, expressed her enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional leaders to our Board. Their diverse expertise and dedication to our community will undoubtedly enhance our efforts to promote a vibrant and prosperous South Coast.”

The Chamber looks forward to the valuable insights and contributions these new board members and Chair will bring, further strengthening its mission to support local businesses and enhance the quality of life in the region. To view the complete Board of Directors, visit SBSCChamber.com.

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.