State Superintendent Tony Thurmond Announces 2025 California Purple Star Schools

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced that 83 schools have been designated as a Purple Star School in 2025, bringing the total number of California schools recognized with this honor to 179 since the program’s inception in 2023. The California Purple Star School Designation Program (Purple Star Program) seeks to reduce the burden on military-connected students and their families by articulating the most critical transition supports available. The Purple Star Program is a way to publicly recognize and designate schools that meet certain requirements, and signals which schools are the most committed and best equipped to meet the unique needs of these students and their families.

The Purple Star Program was designed to help mitigate the challenges of high mobility by setting standards for and publicly designating military-friendly schools.

“Congratulations to the educators, staff, administrators, parents, and students at these schools,” said Thurmond. “These schools are crucial to supporting our military-connected students, ensuring that they maintain their academic, college, and career aspirations while their parents serve our country.”

Complete List of 2025 Purple Star Schools by County

Kern County

Las Flores Elementary, Sierra Sands Unified

Rosamond High Early College Campus, Southern Kern Unified

Tropico Middle, Southern Kern Unified

Westpark Elementary, Southern Kern Unified

Los Angeles County

California Pacific Charter- Los Angeles, Acton-Agua Dulce Unified

Compass Charter Schools of Los Angeles, Acton-Agua Dulce Unified

Academies of the Antelope Valley, Antelope Valley Union High

Paraclete High School, Antelope Valley Union High

Sage Oak Charter School- Keppel, Keppel Union Elementary

Miraleste Intermediate, Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified

Riverside County

Winchester Elementary, Hemet Unified

Antelope Hills Elementary, Murrieta Valley Unified

Daniel N. Buchanan Elementary, Murrieta Valley Unified

Monte Vista Elementary, Murrieta Valley Unified

San Bernardino County

Sage Oak Charter, Helendale Elementary

Calico Continuation High, Silver Valley Unified

Congressman Jerry Lewis Elementary, Silver Valley Unified

Fort Irwin Middle, Silver Valley Unified

Tiefort View Intermediate, Silver Valley Unified

Yermo Elementary, Silver Valley Unified

San Diego County

Carlsbad High, Carlsbad Unified

Carlsbad Seaside Academy, Carlsbad Unified

Carlsbad Village Academy, Carlsbad Unified

Camarena (Enrique S.) Elementary, Chula Vista Elementary

Fahari L. Jeffers Elementary, Chula Vista Elementary

Hedenkamp (Anne and William) Elementary, Chula Vista Elementary

Heritage Elementary, Chula Vista Elementary

Muraoka (Saburo) Elementary, Chula Vista Elementary

Fallbrook High, Fallbrook Union High

Christ Lutheran Elementary, La Mesa-Spring Valley

Lakeside Farms Elementary, Lakeside Union Elementary

Compass Charter Schools of San Diego, Mountain Empire Unified

Coastal Academy Charter, Oceanside Unified

Creekside Elementary, Poway Unified

Twin Peaks Middle, Poway Unified

Monarch, San Diego County Office of Education

San Diego County Community, San Diego County Office of Education

San Diego County Court, San Diego County Office of Education

San Pasqual Academy, San Diego County Office of Education

Canyon Hills High, San Diego Unified

Challenger Middle, San Diego Unified

Dana, San Diego Unified

Dewey Elementary, San Diego Unified

Farb Middle, San Diego Unified

Mason Elementary, San Diego Unified

Miller Elementary, San Diego Unified

Mira Mesa High, San Diego Unified

Montgomery Middle, San Diego Unified

Pacific Beach Middle, San Diego Unified

Reformation Lutheran Church and School, San Diego Unified

San Diego Cooperative Charter, San Diego Unified

Sessions Elementary, San Diego Unified

Chet F. Harritt Elementary, Santee

PRIDE Academy at Prospect Avenue, Santee

Emory Elementary, South Bay Union

Imperial Beach Charter, South Bay Union

Bella Mente Montessori Academy, Vista Unified

Mission Vista High, Vista Unified

Vista High, Vista Unified

California Pacific Charter – San Diego, Warner Unified

Sage Oak Charter School – South, Warner Unified

Santa Barbara County

Crestview Elementary, Lompoc Unified

Manzanita Public Charter, Lompoc Unified

Alice Shaw Elementary, Orcutt Union Elementary

Joe Nightingale Elementary, Orcutt Union Elementary

Lakeview Junior High, Orcutt Union Elementary

Olga L. Reed Elementary, Orcutt Union Elementary

Orcutt Academy Charter, Orcutt Union Elementary

Orcutt Junior High, Orcutt Union Elementary

Orcutt School for Independent Study, Orcutt Union Elementary

Patterson Road Elementary, Orcutt Union Elementary

Pine Grove Elementary, Orcutt Union Elementary

Ralph Dunlap Elementary, Orcutt Union Elementary

Sonoma County

Guerneville Elementary, California Pacific Charter – Sonoma

Sutter County

Barry Elementary, Yuba City Unified

Ventura County

E. O. Green Junior High, Hueneme Elementary

Laguna Vista Elementary, Ocean View

Channel Islands High, Oxnard Union High

Yolo County

Compass Charter School of Yolo, Winters Joint Unified

Yuba County

Bear River, Wheatland

Lone Tree Elementary, Wheatland

Wheatland Charter Academy, Wheatland