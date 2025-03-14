State Superintendent Tony Thurmond Announces 2025 California Purple Star Schools
SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced that 83 schools have been designated as a Purple Star School in 2025, bringing the total number of California schools recognized with this honor to 179 since the program’s inception in 2023. The California Purple Star School Designation Program (Purple Star Program) seeks to reduce the burden on military-connected students and their families by articulating the most critical transition supports available. The Purple Star Program is a way to publicly recognize and designate schools that meet certain requirements, and signals which schools are the most committed and best equipped to meet the unique needs of these students and their families.
The Purple Star Program was designed to help mitigate the challenges of high mobility by setting standards for and publicly designating military-friendly schools.
“Congratulations to the educators, staff, administrators, parents, and students at these schools,” said Thurmond. “These schools are crucial to supporting our military-connected students, ensuring that they maintain their academic, college, and career aspirations while their parents serve our country.”
Complete List of 2025 Purple Star Schools by County
Kern County
- Las Flores Elementary, Sierra Sands Unified
- Rosamond High Early College Campus, Southern Kern Unified
- Tropico Middle, Southern Kern Unified
- Westpark Elementary, Southern Kern Unified
Los Angeles County
- California Pacific Charter- Los Angeles, Acton-Agua Dulce Unified
- Compass Charter Schools of Los Angeles, Acton-Agua Dulce Unified
- Academies of the Antelope Valley, Antelope Valley Union High
- Paraclete High School, Antelope Valley Union High
- Sage Oak Charter School- Keppel, Keppel Union Elementary
- Miraleste Intermediate, Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified
Riverside County
- Winchester Elementary, Hemet Unified
- Antelope Hills Elementary, Murrieta Valley Unified
- Daniel N. Buchanan Elementary, Murrieta Valley Unified
- Monte Vista Elementary, Murrieta Valley Unified
San Bernardino County
- Sage Oak Charter, Helendale Elementary
- Calico Continuation High, Silver Valley Unified
- Congressman Jerry Lewis Elementary, Silver Valley Unified
- Fort Irwin Middle, Silver Valley Unified
- Tiefort View Intermediate, Silver Valley Unified
- Yermo Elementary, Silver Valley Unified
San Diego County
- Carlsbad High, Carlsbad Unified
- Carlsbad Seaside Academy, Carlsbad Unified
- Carlsbad Village Academy, Carlsbad Unified
- Camarena (Enrique S.) Elementary, Chula Vista Elementary
- Fahari L. Jeffers Elementary, Chula Vista Elementary
- Hedenkamp (Anne and William) Elementary, Chula Vista Elementary
- Heritage Elementary, Chula Vista Elementary
- Muraoka (Saburo) Elementary, Chula Vista Elementary
- Fallbrook High, Fallbrook Union High
- Christ Lutheran Elementary, La Mesa-Spring Valley
- Lakeside Farms Elementary, Lakeside Union Elementary
- Compass Charter Schools of San Diego, Mountain Empire Unified
- Coastal Academy Charter, Oceanside Unified
- Creekside Elementary, Poway Unified
- Twin Peaks Middle, Poway Unified
- Monarch, San Diego County Office of Education
- San Diego County Community, San Diego County Office of Education
- San Diego County Court, San Diego County Office of Education
- San Pasqual Academy, San Diego County Office of Education
- Canyon Hills High, San Diego Unified
- Challenger Middle, San Diego Unified
- Dana, San Diego Unified
- Dewey Elementary, San Diego Unified
- Farb Middle, San Diego Unified
- Mason Elementary, San Diego Unified
- Miller Elementary, San Diego Unified
- Mira Mesa High, San Diego Unified
- Montgomery Middle, San Diego Unified
- Pacific Beach Middle, San Diego Unified
- Reformation Lutheran Church and School, San Diego Unified
- San Diego Cooperative Charter, San Diego Unified
- Sessions Elementary, San Diego Unified
- Chet F. Harritt Elementary, Santee
- PRIDE Academy at Prospect Avenue, Santee
- Emory Elementary, South Bay Union
- Imperial Beach Charter, South Bay Union
- Bella Mente Montessori Academy, Vista Unified
- Mission Vista High, Vista Unified
- Vista High, Vista Unified
- California Pacific Charter – San Diego, Warner Unified
- Sage Oak Charter School – South, Warner Unified
Santa Barbara County
- Crestview Elementary, Lompoc Unified
- Manzanita Public Charter, Lompoc Unified
- Alice Shaw Elementary, Orcutt Union Elementary
- Joe Nightingale Elementary, Orcutt Union Elementary
- Lakeview Junior High, Orcutt Union Elementary
- Olga L. Reed Elementary, Orcutt Union Elementary
- Orcutt Academy Charter, Orcutt Union Elementary
- Orcutt Junior High, Orcutt Union Elementary
- Orcutt School for Independent Study, Orcutt Union Elementary
- Patterson Road Elementary, Orcutt Union Elementary
- Pine Grove Elementary, Orcutt Union Elementary
- Ralph Dunlap Elementary, Orcutt Union Elementary
Sonoma County
- Guerneville Elementary, California Pacific Charter – Sonoma
Sutter County
- Barry Elementary, Yuba City Unified
Ventura County
- E. O. Green Junior High, Hueneme Elementary
- Laguna Vista Elementary, Ocean View
- Channel Islands High, Oxnard Union High
Yolo County
- Compass Charter School of Yolo, Winters Joint Unified
Yuba County
- Bear River, Wheatland
- Lone Tree Elementary, Wheatland
- Wheatland Charter Academy, Wheatland
- Wheatland Union High, Wheatland Union High